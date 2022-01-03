How Did Zach Wilson, Jets Rookies Play vs. Buccaneers?

QB Zach Wilson, Round 1

Wilson's 89.7 QB rating against Tampa Bay was his second-highest this season (he had a 97.3 vs. Tennessee in Week 4). He's continued to look more comfortable in the offense over the last few games, completing 19 of 33 for 234 yards and 1 TD. He's now gone four games (136 passes) without throwing an interception.

"I think I'm just starting to get a better grasp of the offense," Wilson said. "I thought Mike [LaFleur] has done an amazing job just putting me in a good position. I just feel comfortable with what's going on. I thought he called a great game in terms of scheming guys open and a lot of really good plays the whole game. We got things rolling on offense, got into a rhythm and I just got comfortable with what was going on. I think that just is what happens when you start to play more and get more reps. You just feel more comfortable in the game and in the offense."

LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, Round 1

Vera-Tucker, the No. 14 overall pick out of USC, helped pave the way for the Jets to rush for 150 yards against the NFL's No. 3 rush defense in his return to the lineup after missing last week's game on the reserve/Covid list. He leads the offense with 980 snaps and has missed 2 snaps in the 15 games he's played in. AVT's 90 Pro Football Focus grade is the second-best in the NFL in Week 17 among guards.

RB Michael Carter, Round 4

Carter was "primed" to have a big day, according to fellow RB Ty Johnson, but his afternoon was cut short after sustaining a concussion in the first quarter. Carter exploded out of the gate, taking a run on the right side 55 yards that set up the Jets on the Bucs' 12-yard line. The Green & White took a 7-0 lead four plays later when Carter took a direct snap and flipped it to Braxton Berrios on an end around, who ran it in. Carter has the fifth-highest grade among rookie RBs on Pro Football Focus at 73. His 79.5 run grade ranks second.