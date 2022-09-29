How Did Jets QB Zach Wilson Look in His First Full Practice on Wednesday?

WRs Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis Impressed with 2021 No. 2 Overall Pick

Sep 29, 2022 at 09:30 AM
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Medically cleared, Jets QB Zach Wilson, who sustained a meniscus tear and bone bruise to his right knee on Aug. 13, was a full participant at practice on Wednesday for the first time in more than a month. A pair of Wilson's top targets gave the second-year passer favorable reviews after the workout.

Rookie Garrett Wilson said: "He looks good. Obviously first day back, it takes a while to get back in that groove and everything. But he looks real good, he's putting the ball in tight spots and really slingin' it, so I'm excited."

Wilson, the strong-armed passer, took some strides over the summer before a scramble in Philadelphia in August ended with him on the ground and in need of arthroscopic surgery. The No. 2 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to make his first start of the 2022 season on Sunday in Pittsburgh when the Jets visit the Steelers.

"It feels good, man," said veteran WR Corey Davis, referring to Wilson. "I told them they had to turn the JUGS up a little bit because he's back, but I'm excited to have him back. He looked good out there today. He's got to keep taking it one day at a time."

In 13 starts as a rookie, Wilson passed for 2,334 yards and 9 TDs while rushing for 185 yards and 4 TDs. He has the ability to extend plays and get the ball to any place on the field.

"You run your route from the snap to all the way to the end of the play," Garrett Wilson said. "There's no giving up, you're always an option. That's how we all feel as receivers, the ball can go up to anyone. You want to be alive, you want to be open and at the end of the day Zach will make that play if you are open."

With the Jets leading for just 22 seconds during their 1-2 start, backup QB Joe Flacco set an NFL record for most pass attempts through the first three weeks of a season (155). Garrett Wilson leads the Jets with 32 targets, 214 receiving yards and 2 TDs while Davis has pitched in with 10 catches for 187 yards. Elijah Moore has 12 receptions for 139 yards in three games.

"The best thing we can do is just make plays for him, no matter where the ball is," Davis said. "That will definitely get some confidence to him, just make sure we are where we are supposed to be when we're supposed to be there."

The Wilsons had some time to work with one another in training camp as the rookie wideout saw an increase in first-team reps around the time Z. Wilson sustained his injury. Garrett Wilson is looking to make a seamless transition from Flacco to Wilson with extra work throughout the week.

"You want to get that after practice and before practice," Garrett Wilson said. "And Zach's big on that as well. Throughout this whole process of getting back, grabbing a few of us each day and bringing us out there after practice to throw and get some reps in."

