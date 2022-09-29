How Did Jets QB Zach Wilson Look in His First Full Practice on Wednesday?

In 13 starts as a rookie, Wilson passed for 2,334 yards and 9 TDs while rushing for 185 yards and 4 TDs. He has the ability to extend plays and get the ball to any place on the field.

"You run your route from the snap to all the way to the end of the play," Garrett Wilson said. "There's no giving up, you're always an option. That's how we all feel as receivers, the ball can go up to anyone. You want to be alive, you want to be open and at the end of the day Zach will make that play if you are open."

With the Jets leading for just 22 seconds during their 1-2 start, backup QB Joe Flacco set an NFL record for most pass attempts through the first three weeks of a season (155). Garrett Wilson leads the Jets with 32 targets, 214 receiving yards and 2 TDs while Davis has pitched in with 10 catches for 187 yards. Elijah Moore has 12 receptions for 139 yards in three games.