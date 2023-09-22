How Can the Jets Defense Rebound Against the Patriots in Week 3?

RL: It's all about the pass for me. Quinnen Williams, Carl Lawson & Co. need to keep the pressure on Mac Jones in the Patriots pocket. Eight different defenders sacked Jones 12 times last season and the Jets played two close games (both losses, but still) as a result. However, consider that even under the gun at Gillette last season, Jones in 16 consecutive dropbacks was sacked 4 times but completed all 12 passes on his other dropbacks for 164 yards. So that brings up the back-end half of this defensive equation. No more dropped pick-sixes, a la Sauce Gardner at Dallas. And no more roughing the QB. John Franklin-Myers' rough of Jones last year cost the Jets Michael Carter's 84-yard INT-return TD that would've put the Jets up 17-3. Last week, JFM was called for roughing Dak Prescott, although the NFL reportedly told the Jets his hit on Dak was clean and shouldn't have been flagged. But damage done as Dallas continued on not to a field goal but to its second TD. Maintain the pressure up front, decrease the mistakes that wipe out big takeaways, and the third-down conversions and field position will take care of themselves.

CH: Get to the quarterback. Last week against Dallas, the Jets defense only had 1 sack and 4 QB hits. There needs to be more pressure on the quarterback to disrupt him. Last season against the Patriots, the Jets defense sacked Mac Jones a combined 12 times over two games and limited Jones to one pass TD. That's what this group needs to do again Sunday. It also comes down to eliminating both the little mistakes and flags the Jets defense had last week. Sauce Gardner had the near interception and Brandon Echols was called for pass interference in the end zone. If the defense can clean up some of these small mistakes and get the defensive line back to their typical dominance, I think the Jets will be prepared against the Patriots.