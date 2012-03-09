 Skip to main content
Advertising

Holmes Begins His 2nd Mission to Africa

Mar 09, 2012 at 03:48 AM
Author Image
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Santonio Holmes called his humanitarian trip to Africa a year ago "very intriguing," which hints at why today the Jets wide receiver departed again on a two-week expedition to help supply hearing aids and perform other humanitarian deeds for the people in several African nations during "Pros for Africa 2012."

"It caught me a little by surprise," Holmes told newyorkjets.com this week of the impact that last year's mission had on him. "I was given the opportunity to distribute hearing aids to the deaf in Africa, to those that don't even speak English, and they got an opportunity to hear my voice before they heard any other words in their lives.

He said distributing the hearing aids in conjunction with the Starkey Hearing Foundation based in Minnesota was the primary goal of last year's trip but not the only one.

"We also helped the children out there, dug wells, helped built schools," Holmes said of the journey that touched down in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Tanzania. "That was rewarding as well."

Holmes, expected to discuss football matters with reporters after he returns from this year's mission on March 22, was asked what parts of the trip surprised him most.

"It was just the supplies that the people have, or should I say don't have," he said. "It's so crazy, that these people can't even get a pair of shoes to wear throughout the day or decent clothing to put on their backs."

Holmes is making this trip with several other NFL players, among them expected to be RB Adrian Peterson and DT Tommie Harris, with stops scheduled in several countries including Uganda and Tanzania.

He said he anticipates meeting up with some of the adults and children the group assisted last year, including possibly a girl who was fitted with hearing aids that affected him deeply at one stop on the mission.

"She couldn't hear very well, and after she got her hearing aids, she didn't really understand what was going on," he recalled. "Throughout the day she continued to listen to music and tried to learn the words. I was getting on our bus and saw her listening to the music and dancing, and I said, you know what? I'm going to be a part of her enjoying this experience."

Holmes caught another bus, after talking and dancing with the girl in her yard.

"Tone" also mentioned the side benefit of the sightseeing he was able to do last year and will again on this trip — "game drives," seeing silverback gorillas in the wild, and even possibly a balloon ride.

"Because of these trips, I've experienced wanting to help in any way I can, to make a difference in these people's lives," he said, which he explained is why he's starting up a new charitable arm that he's calling "HandsUp10.org."

"I'm going to be giving out clothing to the people in Africa," he said. "This trip is going to be special. I'll get more opportunities to meet and greet with the locals and get to know people that I can stay in contact with when it's time to ship clothing to these areas.

Holmes has a simple "mission statement" for his planned new endeavor.

"I just want to keep people informed," he said, "and keep making a difference in the world that is unknown over here."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

OTA Practice Report | Jets Special Teams in the Spotlight Wednesday

HC Aaron Glenn: 'This Is Where [Rookies] Understand What Their Role Could Be'

news

Jets LB Jamien Sherwood Looks To Be 'More Consistent' '26

Addition of Veteran Demario Davis Provides 'Somebody to Lean On'

news

Jets LB Demario Davis on Rookie Edge David Bailey: 'Tremendously High Ceiling'

A Trio of Veterans Like What They See in No. 2 Overall Draft Pick

news

Aaron Glenn Has New Pieces for Jets Secondary: 'We Want Guys That Can Make Plays'

Minkah Fitzpatrick and D'Angelo Ponds Join the Green & White; Andre Cisco Returns from Injury

news

MetLife Stadium Achieves LEED Gold Certification Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

Recognition Reflects Lasting Legacy on Sustainability Following the Tournament

news

Jets Sign WR Jalen Walthall

Green & White Waive/Injured WR Quentin Skinner

news

The Key To NFL Longevity: Jets Veteran Players Weigh In

Demario Davis Credits New Technology in Recovery for Long Career

news

Notebook | Jets C Josh Myers: 'I Love Everyone in Here'

Garrett Wilson Is 'Excited,' but Has 'a Lot of Work to Do'

news

What Have We Learned During Jets OTAs?

QB Geno Smith & WRs Adonai Mitchell and Garrett Wilson Building Chemistry in Early June

news

Jets DT Harrison Phillips Among NFL's Most Underappreciated Players

Man in the Middle Recently Honored with United Way's Hometown Hero Award

news

Jets Sign WR Gee Scott

Green & White Continue OTAs on Thursday

news

Jets WR Adonai Mitchell Rolled with Some Punches, Now Riding High Again

Aaron Glenn Among Others Sees 'Very Talented Player' as Key Part of WR Position's Rebuild

Advertising