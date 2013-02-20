Headed to the Heartland

Feb 20, 2013 at 09:30 AM
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

The crew has the cameras packed and the Jets multimedia team is scheduled to arrive in Indianapolis early this evening.   The NFL's Scouting Combine is upon us and we will provide you the most comprehensive Jets draft coverage over the weekend and beyond.

Late Thursday afternoon, both GM John Idzik and head coach Rex Ryan will address the media inside Lucas Oil Stadium.  Jets Nation will be able to watch both news conferences — in their entirety — here on newyorkjets.com Thursday evening and we will also feature articles and blogs from those briefings.  

Then on Friday, our exclusive 1-on-1s with both the new Jets GM and the team's fifth-year head coach will be posted on the site.  Also on Friday, we plan on conducting a Google Hangout from the Combine.  Jets Nation will be able to view the Hangout live and we will also have the archive available soon afterwards. 

While NFL Network will provide footage to us of the prospects working out, editor-in-chief Randy Lange will take you inside the top Jets Combine efforts from 2006 through the '12 Combine on Thursday.  And in an effort to get ready for this week, I actually worked with WR coach Sanjay Lal and head strength coach Justus Galac on some of the Combine drills.  Our Combine preview will air later this week on the site and it promises to be an unforgettable watch.

Throughout the weekend, our crew will gather content as we meet up with Jets scouts, Jets coaches and NFL Insiders.   You will also hear from some of the top prospects as the Combine gets underway. 

Programming Note: Since it is a travel week, our Q&A will go on hiatus for a few days and resume next Tuesday.  But please keep on firing in the questions because I would like to use a few in Indianapolis.  When we aren't running in Indy, I intend on keeping you updated with quick blogs. 

