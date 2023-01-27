HC Robert Saleh on OC Nathaniel Hackett: Checked the Boxes on What We Were Looking For

New Hire Led Top-10 Scoring Offenses 3 Different Seasons as an OC

Jan 27, 2023 at 09:09 AM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

AP22362050250871_hackett-thumb
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Jets HC Robert Saleh interviewed more than 15 candidates during his search to fill the team's offensive coordinator vacancy, but he continued to be drawn back to veteran play-caller Nathaniel Hackett.

"We went to college, went to different schemes, talked to different people, a lot of really, really, really good football coaches out there," Saleh said after the Jets made Hackett's hiring official. "But when it came back to a certain checklist that I was trying to go through just checking boxes on what we were looking for, with regards to this next offensive coordinator.

Hackett, 43, joins with Green & White after a one-year stint as head coach of the Denver Broncos and experience as a successful offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills (2013-14), Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-18) and Green Bay Packers (2019-21).

"He got that opportunity in Denver because of his life's work as an offensive coordinator," Saleh said. "And all the different things that he's done in this league. … It was a celebrated hire when he got hired at Denver, and it just didn't work out. Sometimes, things happen that way."

As an OC, Hackett's offenses posted top-10 finishes in scoring offense three times (2017-JAX, 2019-GB, 2020-GB). And in three of his last five seasons as an OC, his team reached the Conference Championship game.

"We went into this feeling like it was important for us to hire an experienced guy," Saleh said. "A guy who's put it together several times, not just one spot, but several spots. … It's been very important for us to have guys who have done it before because of the conviction, because of the philosophy, and having the recall and the scars to be able to build what we think can be a really special offense."

Philosophically, Hackett runs a West Coast system and has a history of conducting successful rushing attacks. Over his last five seasons as an OC, Hackett's offenses combined to rank 12th in carries, yards and rushing average.

"He is a West Coast guy with regards to scheme, so there's going to be some continuity there," Saleh said. "He's got a proven history of being able to develop a heck of a run game."

Also Thursday morning, the Jets announced the hiring of offensive line coach/run game coordinator Keith Carter. Carter served as the Tennessee Titans offensive line coach the past five seasons where the team averaged 139.9 yards rushing a game, the second-best in the league.

"I was shocked he got let go at Tennessee," Saleh said of Carter. "I am really excited about Keith. Continually in his time at Tennessee, even with Derrick Henry out, they were still able to spit out top 10 run games, been very effective in the red zone, running the football, getting the ball past the goal line and all that good stuff."

Related Content

news

Jets LB Kwon Alexander 'Brought a Different Swagger' to Defense in 2022

Veteran Said 2023 Will Be a 'Big Year' for Young Team

news

As Nathaniel Hackett Arrives, Jets Are Committed to Find a Veteran Quarterback

Robert Saleh Says It's About Finding the Right Guy

news

Jets Hire Nathaniel Hackett to Offensive Coordinator Post

Hackett Has Fielded a Top 10 Scoring Offense Three Times as OC

news

Jets Hire Keith Carter as O-Line Coach / Run Game Coordinator

Carter, Robert Saleh Worked Together with Seahawks; Spent the Past 5 Seasons with Titans

news

Jets OL Look Ahead | Hampered by Injuries Last Season, Offensive Front Focused on a Healthy 2023

LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern Sturdy in '22; Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker Expected Back

news

Where Are They Now: Mac Stephens

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Minnesota

news

Notebook | Jets RB Breece Hall: 'Something Just Clicked'

Standout CB Sauce Gardner Also Excelled Defending Against the Run

news

Jets Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson Win Writers Awards

CB Is Named NFL Rookie of the Year; WR the Offensive Rookie of the Year

news

Jets CB D.J. Reed Excelled in Transition from West Coast to East Coast

Veteran Mentored and Marveled at Play of Rookie Sauce Gardner

news

Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson Crack ESPN's Top 5 Rookie Rankings

No. 4 Overall Pick Co-Led NFL in Pass Defenses; No. 10 Overall Pick Eclipsed 1,000 Receiving Yards

news

One Season Achilles After Injury, Jets DL Carl Lawson Regained His Edge

He Made 'Leaps & Bounds' in '22 and Says, 'I'm Just Looking Forward to Continue to Grow upon That'

Advertising