HC Robert Saleh on OC Nathaniel Hackett: Checked the Boxes on What We Were Looking For

As an OC, Hackett's offenses posted top-10 finishes in scoring offense three times (2017-JAX, 2019-GB, 2020-GB). And in three of his last five seasons as an OC, his team reached the Conference Championship game.

"We went into this feeling like it was important for us to hire an experienced guy," Saleh said. "A guy who's put it together several times, not just one spot, but several spots. … It's been very important for us to have guys who have done it before because of the conviction, because of the philosophy, and having the recall and the scars to be able to build what we think can be a really special offense."

Philosophically, Hackett runs a West Coast system and has a history of conducting successful rushing attacks. Over his last five seasons as an OC, Hackett's offenses combined to rank 12th in carries, yards and rushing average.

"He is a West Coast guy with regards to scheme, so there's going to be some continuity there," Saleh said. "He's got a proven history of being able to develop a heck of a run game."

Also Thursday morning, the Jets announced the hiring of offensive line coach/run game coordinator Keith Carter. Carter served as the Tennessee Titans offensive line coach the past five seasons where the team averaged 139.9 yards rushing a game, the second-best in the league.