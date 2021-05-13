HC Robert Saleh Loves the Competition, Especially in Cornerbacks Room

MCII (5-11, 190), taken No. 154 overall, played in 46 games with the Blue Devils, starting 36 contests and had 24 PBUs as that total tied him for 10th in program history. Last season, Carter started all 11 games and had 41 tackles, 3 TFL and 2 INTs. He finished tied for ninth in the ACC in pass defenses with 10.

"I like Carter II," Jeremiah said.

Saleh told him during their draft day call: "We [have] a plan for you in this defense. Your combination of speed, athleticism, your man coverage ability, your instincts, your smarts, all of it. All of it works in what we do."

He added: "Versatility, that's what we want. Especially in a league where people are dropping. It's almost a war of attrition. To have versatile athletes step into different spots is what we want to be able to do. It's up to us to go out there and develop them."

That could be part of the plan for Pinnock (No. 175; 6-0, 201) and Echols (No. 200; 5-10, 179). Pinnock has grit, length and speed. Saleh said that Pinnock's production is "off the charts." Echols started his collegiate career as a wide receiver before switching to defense.

"You're going to get a cheap starter for four years, which is enormous," Jeremiah said, referring to the financial benefit of having players on rookie contracts. "It helps you round out the rest of the roster. Joe knows this from his time in Baltimore. If you have a team on Day 3 with six picks, one has the odds in their favor. With six shots you're going to come out with a couple of gems. Having those numbers is huge. Showing you can scout and produce players with those picks is huge."