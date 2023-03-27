HC Robert Saleh 'Confident' Things Will Work Out in Jets' QB Plan

Though Saleh deflected most of the questions about Rodgers, saying the effort was being spearheaded by Douglas, he did make his sentiments crystal clear.

"Joe is working in the trenches, I will defer to him," Saleh said. "But I'm a positive thinker and I'm sure eventually they'll figure something out."

In another twist to the situation, Saleh and Green Bay HC Matt LaFleur, who go back to their days as graduate assistants at Central Michigan, aren't talking about any potential swap.

"Matt and I have been respective of the process ... we're not talking about it," Saleh said. "Family and things are what we're talking about. We've agreed not to talk about it and let the GMs deal with it."

He added: "I'm not hitting the panic button. I worry about things I have control over and focus my energy on things I do have control over. I'm confident things are going to work out. I'm an optimist and hope things go the way we want. At the same time, it's not going to eat on me."

After adding Lazard and Hardman, two more pieces at wide receiver to go with Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis and Denzel Mims, the chatter around the league is that the Jets have shown interest in the former Giant WR Odell Beckham (who is coming off a knee injury). In addition, the Cowboys' former RB Ezekiel Elliott has also been part of the conversation, at least outside 1 Jets Drive.

On Beckham, Saleh said: "The ACL is now easily fixable. He's been a fantastic receiver in the league. Again, it's something that we're always going to turn over every stone, make sure we're not missing an opportunity to add a great player. There's no guarantee it's going to happen. We're always going to study every player on the market to make sure we're not missing out."

On Elliott, Saleh said simply: "We love our running backs room."

As Douglas and Saleh prepare the organization and the players for Year 3 of their collaboration, expectations have reached a fever pitch. Especially after last season's young team sprinted to a 7-4 record before finishing the season on a disappointing six-game losing streak.