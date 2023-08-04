Hall of Fame Game Recap | Jets Drop Preseason Opener to the Browns

Playing in the Hall of Fame game to open the NFL's preseason slate, the New York Jets dropped a 21-16 contest to the Cleveland Browns Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Two days prior to the Hall inductions of Jets legends Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis, the Green & White battled the Browns in a game that was predominantly played by backups and roster hopefuls.

With future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers watching from the Jets' sideline, Zach Wilson completed 3-of-5 passes for 68 yards including a 57-yard heave to Malik Taylor. Rookie RB Israel Abanikanda, a fifth-round pick from Pittsburgh, notched the Jets' first TD of the summer on a 10-yard scamper in the second quarter. Rookie DE Will McDonald, the team's first-round pick from Iowa State, was also impressive in his pro debut while T Mekhi Becton got a handful of snaps in his first game action in nearly two years. Robert Saleh said Becton felt something in his knee and that the fourth-year tackle is still gaining confidence after two surgeries.