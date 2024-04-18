Why Haason Reddick Is a Game-Changer for Jets Defense

The eclipse has come and gone. So too the men's and women's college basketball title games. Now, in its totality, the pro football world is counting down the days and has a singular focus for the next week or so -- the 2024 NFL Draft.

All that said, Brian Baldinger of NFL Network came out of his draft bubble at the start of his discussion with Eric Allen during an edition of "The Official Jets Podcast" to talk about the state of the Jets roster before those three draft days -- April 25-27 -- in Detroit. They then got around to the Jets' options -- and needs -- ahead of the draft.

Haason Reddick's Scary Nickname

Jets general manager Joe Douglas moved quickly after defensive lineman Bryce Huff signed with the Eagles in free agency. In a swap of sorts, the Jets acquired in a trade DL/linebacker Haason Reddick from Philadelphia.

"You can line him up at left defensive end and he can beat big run blockers and play the edge and is excellent on twist stunts," Baldinger said. "In Philly he was nicknamed Freddy Krueger because when he turns the corner a claw is coming out for the quarterback."

Reddick adds an element to the Jets' highly regarded defense that has been missing the past few seasons -- he's a turnover-generating machine. In his first season with the Eagles, in 2022, he had 16 sacks and 5 forced fumbles and followed that up last season with 11 sacks and a lone forced fumble.

"The Jets defensive takeaways improved last year, but balls on the ground have got to be yours," Baldinger said. "Getting the ball on the ground starts with fumbles. They need to take the ball away, elite defenses take it away."

Last season the Jets forced 15 fumbles and recovered 10.

"He plays with maximum effort," Baldinger said of Reddick. "No one player, no one scheme can flat out stop him. He went up against elite players in practice in Philly. He's an every down player who can play 75 percent of snaps. He was the 13th pick [in 2017] out of Temple and played off the ball as an inside linebacker in Arizona, out of position. He was humble. He was labeled a draft bust, went to Carolina [in 2021] as a free agent and built a résumé. With another good year here, he can play himself into another big contract."

In 2023, Reddick had 11 sacks, 23 QB hits, 13 tackles for loss and was named to the Pro Bowl. The year before, he delivered a career-high 16 sacks, 26 QB hits and finished fourth in Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year voting. In addition, over the past four seasons, he has totaled 51 sacks, fourth-most in the NFL.