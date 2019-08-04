Gregg Williams Raises Expectations For Jets Defense

Aug 04, 2019 at 09:00 AM
E_sz4_0593-williams-thumb

Gregg Williams isn't letting anything slide this season, and his players don't seem to mind. With nearly thirty years of coaching experience in the NFL, the 61-year-old has always been known for his loud, competitive and confrontational approach to coaching. And it doesn't look like that will be changing any time soon.

"Coach [Williams] does a good job of holding everybody accountable for their mistakes, and if you mess up, you're going to hear about it in front of the defense," said defensive lineman Henry Anderson. "I think that pushes guys to not want to go out there and screw their assignments up or commit penalties. Coach does a good job of holding everybody accountable."

The push for responsibility is a major part of Williams' game that has earned his players' respect. The Jets defensive coordinator has also made it clear in the past that he has "42 packages of defense," creating a variety of options for the Green and White that allows the group to be flexible. 

"It's nice that we have freedom to move around and just play and not be robots out there," said Anderson. "We all know what our skill set is and we know what we can do on the football field, so being able to make adjustments based on our skillsets is definitely nice."

"It's a fast scheme, we're just attacking and hitting everything," defensive lineman Steve McLendon added.

A recurring theme within Williams' defense has been the expectation to play multiple positions at all levels. The 6'6", 301-pound Anderson, who has said he's been "moving around a lot" while the group continues defensive installations, believes this tactic has created a competitive culture.

"We've got a lot of dudes out there that can play. We're competing every day and pushing each other, and we've got a lot of guys making plays out there so it's great to see," Anderson said of the defensive line. "I think we're going to have a great rotation this year. A lot of guys are going to be competing to get on the field and it's going to keep everybody fresh and hopefully allow for a lot of production from the ones and the twos. I'm definitely excited about it."

With week one in the books, the defense will continue to grow under one of the most experienced coordinators in the league. 

"Everybody competes, and that's one of the biggest things we're looking for here and that's good for us," said McLendon. "Competition is very high. I just want us to continue to do these things: listen to our coaches, stay focused, and play fast football together."

Related Content

news

Jets-Buccaneers 3 Takeaways | Zach Wilson's Strong Game Trumped by Tom Brady's Heroics

news

Tom Brady's Back at MetLife—with Bucs—to Battle Jets & Zach Wilson

GOAT and Tampa Bay Challenge Green & White & Their Young QB but Both Teams Are Missing Key Personnel
news

Jets-Buccaneers Game Preview | Zach Wilson Excited for Matchup With Tom Brady's Bucs

Rookie QB Zach Wilson: 'It's Definitely Not Me vs. Him'
news

5 to Watch When the Jets Take On the Buccaneers Sunday at MetLife

In the Offensive/Specials Spotlight: More Braxton Berrios at WR & KR, Dan Feeney Next Man Up at C
news

C.J. Mosley: Playing vs. Tom Brady 'Adds to the Magnitude' of Jets-Bucs

Green & White LB Says It's 'Going to Be a Fun Game' Going Against Tampa Bay and 'the GOAT'
news

Which Two Moments Stand Out in the Jets' Regular-Season Games vs. Tom Brady Since 2001?

Buccaneers Quarterback Played for Patriots from 2000-2019
news

3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Buccaneers

Tom Brady, Zach Wilson Set to Square Off; Todd Bowles, Rob Gronkowski Return to MetLife Stadium
news

Jets Activate CB Bryce Hall; Elevate 4 for Sunday's Game vs. Buccaneers

Green & White Call Up DL Ronnie Blair, TE Dan Brown, WR D.J. Montgomery and CB Lamar Jackson
news

Inside the Numbers | 5 X-Factors in Jets' Victory over JAX

Zach Wilson Ball Protection, Jav Guidry 3rd-/4th-Down Plays, Field Position All Played Big Roles in Win
news

Notebook | Jets WR Jamison Crowder Doubtful; Elijah Moore Won't Return vs. Bucs

DC Jeff Ulbrich Preparing for Tom Brady; Alijah Vera-Tucker Back in the Lineup
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 17 vs. Buccaneers - Friday

Jamison Crowder (Calf) Doubtful for Sunday's Game
news

Jets S Will Parks Makes a Seamless Transition to New Home

Robert Saleh Says Staff Excited to Work More with Parks; Veteran Readies for Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
Advertising