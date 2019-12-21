Gregg Williams: Players Have 'Chip on Their Shoulders' After Ravens Loss

Safety Jamal Adams, who missed two games, is likely to return on Sunday against the Steelers at MetLife Stadium. Adams, who was named to his second consecutive Pro Bowl earlier this week, sprained his ankle against Cincinnati in Week 13. He leads the team with 77 tackles, 14 quarterback hits, 7 pass defenses and 2 forced fumbles. He needs 1.5 sacks to tie Adrian Wilson's NFL-record for most sacks by a defensive back in a single season (8 in 2005).

"He's a very good football player," Williams said. "His energy is very good, but this team has high energy. We always like having the best guys around and this team hasn't blinked anytime anyone had to step up. It's been one of the better places I've been with no 'poor little old me.' They jump in there when they get their opportunity. This was the first time in his life he's ever missed time and it tore him up. I'm almost having to tell him, 'Hey. We're not playing yet. It's Sunday.' He's been practicing that way, very active and he can't wait to get out there."

The Steelers offense has been riddled with injuries this season. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been on injured reserve (elbow) since Sept. 16. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has missed the last four games and RB James Conner has only played in nine games.