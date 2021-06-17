Greg Van Roten: 'Hope Has Come Back Into the Building'

The word is out: Long Island native and Islanders fan Greg Van Roten made it happen.

From the ecstatic shots on TV of Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh smiling in his Islanders jersey (he has also worn one to the team's voluntary OTAs), to the cult-hero status of free-agent offensive lineman Dan Feeney and his ubiquitous mullet, Van Roten is reveling in his hockey team making it to the Stanley Cup semifinals and also his football team embarking on a new chapter.

"I've been converting a lot of guys into Islanders fans," Van Roten, who is from Rockville Centre, told reporters during Tuesday's Zoom call. "I joke with our PR team that I'm just using the Jets to get tickets to go see my team! But it's been an opportunity to bond, which we didn't have last spring and I think that hurt us through the season. This has been a no-brainer, hey let's get together, go see a game, blow off steam together and get to know each other not around football.

"I even gave Feeney a hard time because he's a Blackhawks fan." Not surprising since Feeney is from a Chicago suburb.

Van Roten, 31, is one of the holdovers from last season who has already sensed a sea change in attitude and approach, part of that coming as the coronavirus pandemic appears to be fading. That has given Jets players a more "normal" offseason of team activities, which is expected to lead to a relatively normal training camp, three preseason games and a "regular" regular season with fans in the stands around the NFL.

"Last year was tough mentally," Van Roten said. "It was so stressful for a lot of guys, there were a lot of new players and so much uncertainty. We felt every day that we would get shut down and that made it hard to go to work every day. You're trying to do your job, coupled with losing a lot, losing your job, there's turnover and a lot of new faces.