Greenberg: Reviewing a Long Day in Buffalo

Best Throw:** Geno Smith to Holmes for 38 yards on third-and-13 to set up the Jets' first score. On one of the few times that Smith had time, he delivered.

Worst Throw: Smith never saw Jairus Byrd on the third-quarter interception in front of Holmes.

Biggest Break: Moorman's drop of a perfect snap, nothing you would expect of a 12-year veteran.

Biggest Waste of a Break: The Jets converted on Chris Ivory's touchdown, then forced a 3-and-out. Trailing by 13 in mid-third quarter, there still was plenty of time to persevere with the run, that being what you have to do sometimes to get it going. Instead, three short passes failed, the Jets punted and BANG! In two plays Manuel burned first Milliner, then Cromartie, putting the lead back to 20.

Biggest Question: Why not more screens to slow down the Bills' rush?

Best Answer to Biggest Question: Da'Norris Searcy picked off a slip screen to Holmes and returned it for a touchdown. But that was when the game was practically over. The Jets needed to do more of this earlier.

Best Ed Reed Sighting: He sniffed out a first-down end-around that left the Bills second-and-13 preceding Dan Carpenter's 42-yard field goal. He was nowhere to be seen as Cromartie was getting toasted on a 43-yarder to Marquise Goodwin.

Best Reason Matt Simms Looked a Lot Better Than Geno Smith: The Bills, up, 34-7, had stopped blitzing by then.

Worst Excuse to Make a Quarterback Switch: See above. Let Geno play. If he is to be your guy, he will learn. If he doesn't, then you learn he isn't your guy. Any organization starting a rookie quarterback is in it for the long haul.

Worst Excuse for a Bad Performance: Rex took the guys to Dave & Buster's on Saturday night. Really, is there something better to do in Buffalo?

Most Glaring Week-In-Week-Out Deficiency: Still the Jets' corners. We keep waiting for Antonio Cromartie to pick it up. Instead, he was left in the dust on Goodwin's touchdown. Rex, singling out Milliner for praise for a second straight week, is pretending his confidence-deficient rookie is playing better than he is. Manuel, without his two best receivers, Stevie Johnson and Robert Woods, still threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns.

Best Reason the Jets Can't Put Back-to-Back Wins Together: Basically, it's that they play on the road (1-4) every other game.

Best Reason Not to Despair: The Jets still hold the last AFC Wild Card spot with six games to go and only one team left on their schedule has a winning record.

Best Reason to Despair: In his last five games, Smith has thrown one touchdown and eight interceptions.

Best Reason to Check Your Eyeglass Prescription: Nick Folk missed for the first time this season and — thanks in part to the wind — really badly.