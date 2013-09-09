Greenberg: Geno and the Jets, Pluses and Minuses

Best Reason to Believe the Jets Can't Ruin Smith by Throwing Him to the Wolves Too Early:** He had a fumble and an interception on successive possessions in the second quarter and didn't wilt.

Next Best Reason to Believe No Matter How Many Rookie Mistakes Smith Makes, He Still Will Give the Jets a Chance to Win: He scrambled six times for 47 yards. Ray Lucas was the last Jets quarterback to give them this dimension.

Best Reason to Believe the Above Alone Still Will Get Them Nowhere in the Long Run: Smith was the Jets' leading rusher by 18 yards. They must run the ball a lot better than this.

Worst Rookie Mistake: Smith, operating from his 11, failed to protect the ball that Mason Foster knocked out of his hand, setting up the Bucs' first touchdown. Smith's interception was ugly but just a blatant overthrow, not a misread.

Bad First Day at the Office: Dee Milliner was beaten on a 17-yard touchdown catch by Mike Williams and was an innocent victim of blind football justice besides. He was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the play, but actually Dawan Landry threw the elbow.

Can't Blame This on Tim Tebow: The Jets scripted direct snaps on two plays on their first series. After a 4-yard run by Bilal Powell and a Jeremy Kerley incompletion — that's by Kerley, not to Kerley — they still had to punt.

John Idzik's Best Work of the Offseason, Snap Judgment Dept.: Kellen Winslow Jr. caught seven of the eight passes thrown to him for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Most Apropos Sentiment by Rex Ryan:"We'll Take It." Not only did a premature snap because of a miscommunication result in a Jets safety and an out-of-bounds hit by the Bucs' Lavonte David save Landry from infamy, but the Jets were about to go 3-and-out in the fourth quarter when Leonard Johnson was called for defensive holding. The Jets methodically drove from there to Nick Folk's go-ahead field goal. And then there were the consecutive delay-of-game penalties on the Buccaneers' first possession.

Scariest Moment: Nick Mangold down, holding his arm.

Potential Season-Saving Moment: Mangold returning to the game.

Most Encouraging Sighting: Stephen Hill with six receptions.

DEFENSE

Play of the Game: Demario Davis flashed remarkable closing speed to run down Vincent Jackson after Landry's missed tackle that set up Tampa Bay's apparent game-winning field goal. If that had gone for a touchdown, no out-of-bounds hit was going to save the Jets.