 Skip to main content
Advertising

GRACE: Passion for Dance ... and the Law

Feb 24, 2012 at 12:55 AM

Hi, Jets Fans. Now that the 2011 football season has officially wound down, I hope you all are getting well-rested for what I predict will be a monumental 2012 season for the Jets!

As briefly mentioned in my previous blog, "The Best of 2011," last year was both my rookie year as a Flight Crew Cheerleader as well as my first year as a practicing M&A attorney. The Flight Crew Cheerleaders pride ourselves in being well-rounded individuals, and many of us focus on developing our careers as much as our développés.

To be passionate about both dance and law may seem contradictory, but they provide perfect complements to exercise both my body and mind. Throughout the year, many fellow cheerleaders have asked me exactly what I do as a lawyer. In case you're all wondering the same, below I've provided my answers to some frequently asked questions about the basics of my profession and my particular practice area.

What does "M&A" mean?

M&A stands for mergers and acquisitions, which is when two companies join together (merger) or one company buys another company, in whole or in part (acquisition). M&A attorneys help companies figure out if a deal makes sense with the company's business strategy, and if so, how to structure and execute the deal.

Aren't lawyers supposed to be boring?

This is probably the question I get the most, and the answer is a resounding "Nope!" I count several of my fellow law school students as among my best friends, and many famous people are lawyers or have law degrees (e.g., President Obama and Steve Young). Vince Lombardi also attended law school before quitting to coach football (in his case, probably a good idea). Most interesting of all, Justice Byron White, who was a former Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, was a running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions before becoming a lawyer. He actually led the NFL in rushing in 1938 and 1940!

Can anyone become an attorney?

Sure, but in general, you have to graduate college with a bachelor's degree, be accepted into and earn a Juris Doctorate (J.D.) after three challenging years in law school, pass the bar examination in your respective jurisdiction (each state has its own exam) as well as the "character and fitness" interview, and then register for your license to practice.

Do you go to court all the time?

No. Not all lawyers spend time in court, and many don't ever step foot in a courtroom. Lawyers are generally split into two categories: litigators (e.g., trial attorneys) and transactional attorneys. Litigators, who are often portrayed on TV, represent clients in a potential or actual lawsuit — the traditional Party A vs. Party B. Transactional attorneys, on the other hand, represent clients by documenting their business interests. They negotiate with other parties and draft contracts that will govern a particular deal or process (e.g., an M&A transaction).

Do all lawyers work for big law firms?

No, lawyers are everywhere! They can work: (1) as a solo practitioner; (2) in a small, mid-sized, or large law firm; (3) as in-house counsel for a specific company; (4) in a boutique (specialized) firm; (5) in public service; or (6) in the government.

Why did you decide to become a lawyer?

I think I was born to be a transactional lawyer because I get such satisfaction from creating order out of chaos. Even as a child, instead of playing with toys, I would organize my pencils in size order and write out my agenda for the day. Similarly, when Company A merges with or acquires Company B, the attorney must plan out the steps of the transaction and sort through hundreds of documents to spot any issues.

So, Jets fans, I hope I've demystified the legal profession just a bit, and now you know what I do outside of MetLife Stadium!

Best regards,

Grace Grace's Roster Page

Grace's Photos

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What Have We Learned During Jets OTAs?

QB Geno Smith & WRs Adonai Mitchell and Garrett Wilson Building Chemistry in Early June

news

Jets DT Harrison Phillips Among NFL's Most Underappreciated Players

Man in the Middle Recently Honored with United Way's Hometown Hero Award

news

Jets Sign WR Gee Scott

Green & White Continue OTAs on Thursday

news

Jets WR Adonai Mitchell Rolled with Some Punches, Now Riding High Again

Aaron Glenn Among Others Sees 'Very Talented Player' as Key Part of WR Position's Rebuild

news

Jets Sign Kicker Jason Sanders

Team Waives WR Da'Quan Felton and Kicker Younghoe Koo

news

For Run-Stopping DL David Onyemata, 'It's About Taking Pride in the Little Details'

He and LB Demario Davis, Saints Teammates for 5 Years, Are Reunited on Aaron Glenn's Jets Defense

news

Jets Defensive Rookies Receive High Praise During OTAs

DL Harrison Phillips Says Jets Found 'the Right Guys'

news

OTA Practice Report | Defense Has Rebound Performance

Aaron Glenn's Defense Focuses on "Putting the Quarterback in a Blender."

news

Jets Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick: 'I Like to Be a Chess Piece'

Versatile Veteran Brings 'a Cerebral Football IQ' to Defensive Backfield

news

Jets HC Aaron Glenn on NBA Finals-Bound Knicks: 'That Is a Gritty, Gritty Team'

Praise for Point Guard Jalen Brunson, His 'Leadership' and 'Influence'

news

Jets Sign Their Third Selection of Round 1, WR Omar Cooper Jr.

Indiana's Standout Pass-Catcher Is Looking Forward to Working Alongside Garrett Wilson and Jets Wideouts

news

Jets Sign LB Chase Wilson and WR Da'Quan Felton

Green & White Waive K Lenny Krieg and Waive/Injured LB Kobe King

Advertising