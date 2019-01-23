Gosselin Rankings Declare Jets' Special Teams No. 1 in 2018

Gosselin's methodology is to rank all teams from 1, for the best, to 32, for the worst, in each of those 22 categories, then add up the rankings, a system similar to how NFL passing champions were decided before the advent of the passer rating formula. Here are the categories in which the Jets ranked at or near the top in 2018:

Kickoff Returns — Sparked by Pro Bowl returner Andre Roberts and his blockers, the Jets as a team ranked No. 3 at 26.9 yards/return

Punt Returns — Roberts & Co. again showed the way as the Jets led the NFL with 13.0 yards/return.

Kickoff Starting Point — Roberts figures here again as the Green & White's average drive start after opponents' kickoffs was their 28.1-yard line, No. 1 in the league.

Opponent Punting/Opponent Net Punting — The Jets came in fifth in both these categories as opponents averaged 43.2 gross yards and 37.8 net yards/punt.

Field Goals/Field Goal Percentage — Pro Bowler Jason Myers' 33 FGs just missed Jim Turner's franchise record of 34 three-pointers, set in 1968, but the total was good enough for a fourth-place tie this year. And Myers' 91.6% accuracy on 33-of-36 kicking, which tied Nick Folk's franchise season record, came in at No. 5.

Points Scored/Points Allowed — Roberts' one kickoff-return touchdown and one punt-return TD gave the Jets 12 points in this category, tied for first with three other teams. And their coverage allowed no TDs, tied for the top with 15 other teams.