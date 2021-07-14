GMFB Names Denzel Mims a Potential Breakout WR in 2021

A second-round pick out of Baylor in 2020, Mims (6-3, 207) sustained back-to-back hamstring injuries that kept him out of training camp and the first half of the regular season. He started in eight of the nine games he played in as a rookie, totaling 23 receptions and 357 yards. He had at least 40 yards in each of his first six games. LaFleur said that Mims will need to continue to adjust to the NFL game this offseason to improve after laying a solid foundation last season.

"He just needs to work and get out there and put as many reps on tape to start to get adjusted to this game because he didn't have the offseason last year," he said. "Then he came in in training camp and was hurt so then he ended up missing the first part. He ended up having a pretty decent back half of the year, but I'm excited to work with him. He's eager. He's a really cool dude to work with. But he's just going to have to get out there and again, it's just going to be reps and just going and understanding the speed of the game."