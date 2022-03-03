GM Joe Douglas, Jets Will Pick Up Fifth-Year Option on DT Quinnen Williams

Jets general manager Joe Douglas affirmed the Green & White future of a key player on the defensive line -- Quinnen Williams -- and said that he hopes to re-sign a fan favorite and sparkplug on offense and special teams -- Braxton Berrios.

"As of right now, we are going to pick up Quinnen's options," Douglas said at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "We had that conversation, and I don't think that's really huge news. But we are going to pick up that [fifth-year] option and look, we're excited to have Quinnen. This is going to be Year 2 in a defense that we feel really accentuates his strengths, his positives and looking forward to him coming back and dominate this offseason and have a great year."

Williams, the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2019 out of Alabama, is now locked in with the Jets through 2023. He is also eligible for a new contract, which Douglas said is currently under discussion with his representative.

During the 2021 NFL season, Williams played in 15 games and was third on the team with 6 sacks, 7 tackles for loss and 12 QB hits. He also contributed 42 stops on the run, which was 25th among defensive linemen. In his three professional seasons, he has 15.5 sacks, 21 TFLs and 32 QB hits in 37 starts.

After the Jets completed the season at Buffalo, Williams said: "I have to take that extra step to become the player I need to be and to become the player I know I can be. I feel like I'm on the right direction, but it's time to start taking over games and start being that dominant tackle that I know I can be. I'm up there probably top 10 with D tackles in stats, but I got higher goals and standards. I need to start being that person to help the defense and help the team win more games by the explosive and electric plays that I know I can make."

Berrios, who has an expiring contract after three seasons with the Jets, emerged this season as the team's No. 1 kickoff/punt returner while also contributing on offense. In a contract year, the All-Pro returner had the third-most kickoff return yards (852) and led the league with the highest average per return (30.4 yards, minimum 20 returns). Overall, he had 46 pass receptions for 431 yards with four total offensive touchdowns and a kick return TD (102 yards against Jacksonville). He raised his game as a receiver late in the season, stepping up when Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Jamison Crowder were idle because of injuries. In the thrilling matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay, Berrios caught 8 passes for 65 yards with a rushing TD and a TD reception.