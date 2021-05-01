GM Joe Douglas Has 6 More Picks on Day 3 of NFL Draft

Asked if he had any concern about joining a locker room as a rookie, Wilson said: "It's funny because at BYU we had a bunch of older guys, too, because of the missions. I'm used to it. Surrounded by people with the same goal and drive direction, you come together, all grinding and playing to win games. Once I'm in the locker room I'm going to show them that I'm giving my all."

Though Saleh would not say that Wilson would be the starter in September, he conceded that one reason he and his staff were drawn to Wilson was because BYU played an offense similar to the one the Jets will use this season.

"In college they ran a lot of our system," Saleh said. "You can see him making our throws, over the middle, bootlegs. I can see all of it. During pro day [in Provo, UT] they ran the routes we run so we could see him. He can have success in our system."

The trade with Minnesota brought the Jets another protective shield for their rookie QB in USC offensive lineman Vera-Tucker. After obtaining the No. 23 overall pick from Seattle in the Jamal Adams trade, the sight of AVT still on the board at No. 14 was too good for Douglas and Saleh to pass up.

"Where we were at 23, we had a unique opportunity to get a top-10 player," Douglas said. "We like Alijah Vera-Tucker ... he started at tackle and guard and was highly productive highly at both. That's something that we really value. He has a great opportunity to come in and compete. We have a lot of guys on the offensive line, but he played a lot of positions. He's going to come in and compete and ultimately we will have the best five on the line on opening Sunday."

AVT, who some analysts pegged as the best offensive lineman in the draft, could well end up lining up to Mekhi Becton on the left (blind) slide of the line protecting Wilson.