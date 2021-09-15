George Fant, Morgan Moses Tackle the Jets' OL Fixes Heading Toward the Patriots

Now all the tackles need to do is help keep the Patriots front seven from plugging all the gaps in the Jets' running attack and from swarming over Wilson when he drops back. On the ground, Fant insisted, "We're right there, right there." And Morgan feels with Wilson's demonstrated toughness and cool under pressure and everyone on the line building on the unit's collective trust factor, the air game has the chance to look for 60 minutes like it did for the final 20 minutes of the opener, when the Jets made it a one-score affair.

"Growth is a weird thing, right?" Moses said. "Personally, I think growth is what you make it. Some things we need to correct now. It's not going to happen overnight, Rome wasn't built overnight. It's a timing thing, and it takes all 11 to operate an offense. So once we get to that point where we're jelling together, we've got the players. It's just about being on the same page and going out there and playing."