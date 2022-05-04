George Fant Honored at United Way's Gridiron Gala

For the past three decades, the United Way of New York City has teamed up with the Jets and the New York Giants to celebrate community heroes who raise awareness and support important work benefitting New York's most challenged neighborhoods.

"The United Way Gridiron Gala is a celebration of everything that the United Way does for New York City. It raises well over $2 million dollars for the most at-risk and at-need youth throughout the entire five boroughs" Jets' vice president of community relations said. "To have George Fant as the Jets' honoree is awesome. What he does for his community both in Kentucky and here in the tri-state area is unbelievable."

The 'Hometown Hero' honor is awarded annually to a Jets player and Giants player who give back to their communities and are passionate about their philanthropic work. To be awarded with the title of a Hometown Hero is no easy feat, and Eric McDonnell, interim CEO of the United Way of New York City, says that there are many deserving candidates.

"It's not an easy competition," he said. "There are plenty of players who do good things in their community, but players like George Fant stand above even those. Not only do they give of their financial resources, but they also volunteer, and they really work hard to inspire the young people in their communities. George has such an enormous heart that he gives back to the community with, so we are honored to be able to honor him."

Fant, a Bowling Green, Kentucky native, raised over $30,000 to assist the victims in his hometown after it was devastated by tornadoes in December of 2019.

"I went to college at Western Kentucky University, and it was right there located in Bowling Green, KY," he said. "I was lucky to have a lot of NFL teammates that played college football with me including Jets QB Mike White, and right away we got together and started raising money. We just wanted to give back and help the people that needed help. I was just so happy I was able to raise the money and give it to people who needed it."

While he's humbled by the recognition, Fant says it's not what drives him.