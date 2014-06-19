Geno Smith, Michael Vick Wrap Up 'Great Camp'

"I think being the quarterback, you have to prepare to win," Vick said. "You have to be prepared to go in and play at any time. You never know when your number is going to be called. The backups have to prepare like the starters, and I'm not going to say that's the case, but I want to make sure that I am ready for any opportunity at any given moment."

"Any time you get reps, it's beneficial," Smith said. "You want to get reps. You want to continue to rep it and you can never rep it enough. As many times as I can get reps with the guys and us just getting on the same page, it's going to be good for our offense."

While Vick has the advantage of experience in the league with 134 games played, including playoffs, Smith has a 16-0 edge on Vick when it comes to games played with the New York Jets. Smith's goal now is to use his rookie season as a springboard into year two.