Geno Smith, Michael Vick Wrap Up 'Great Camp'

Jun 19, 2014 at 10:25 AM
Vick-Smith.jpg

The Green & White are preparing to take a leave of absence from the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park before reconvening for training camp at SUNY Cortland late next month.

Before departing, however, both Geno Smith and Michael Vick addressed the media, and both of our could-be No. 1 QBs expressed satisfaction with the minicamp that was.

"I'm just continuing to work hard and continuing to get better," Smith said. "I was very pleased with the way that we came out and performed this minicamp. We competed hard every single day. I really saw guys getting better. It's a promising sign for us, but we've just got to take it upon ourselves to continue to work hard."

"I feel good out there. I feel relaxed and feel comfortable each and every day," Vick said. "It has been a great camp. It has been a great camp for all of us. I think this team is going to be dynamic this year."

If anyone should qualify as knowing what a "dynamic" offense looks like, it'd be Vick. He is considered one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in league history thanks to his flick-of-the-wrist downfield bombs and his zero-to-60 burst past defenders, and he's coming from the fast-paced, record-setting Chip Kelly offense in Philadelphia.

Vick did say this offense *will *be dynamic though, not "is," and a lot of work still needs to be put in to get there, beginning with consistency.

"It's not always going to be there," Vick said. "You are going to have your days where everything is not running smooth. I think as of right now we're putting in the effort to be the best that we can be day in and day out and that comes from concentration, that comes from discipline and everything that comes along in a good football team."

The task of finding consistency might be particularly difficult to achieve before the start of the season with Vick and Smith rotating in and out of practice reps with the ones, but the back-and-forth nature won't be used as an excuse for poor performance by either competitor.

abs-line.jpg

"I think being the quarterback, you have to prepare to win," Vick said. "You have to be prepared to go in and play at any time. You never know when your number is going to be called. The backups have to prepare like the starters, and I'm not going to say that's the case, but I want to make sure that I am ready for any opportunity at any given moment."

"Any time you get reps, it's beneficial," Smith said. "You want to get reps. You want to continue to rep it and you can never rep it enough. As many times as I can get reps with the guys and us just getting on the same page, it's going to be good for our offense."

While Vick has the advantage of experience in the league with 134 games played, including playoffs, Smith has a 16-0 edge on Vick when it comes to games played with the New York Jets. Smith's goal now is to use his rookie season as a springboard into year two.

"I'm just trying to continue to build on that," Smith said, "continue to improve, be a sponge, soak up every single day and every single rep and just get better. I think we'll be better as an offense, but it takes a ton of hard work and we're really only just getting started."

Jets OTAs: QBs Take Center Stage

A look at the Jets QBs during the 2014 OTA's

QB - Michael Vick
1 / 15
QB - Michael Vick
2 / 15
QB - Matt Simms
3 / 15
QB - Geno Smith
4 / 15
QB - Geno Smith
5 / 15
QB - Michael Vick
6 / 15
QB - Tajh Boyd
7 / 15
QB - Geno Smith
8 / 15
QB - Matt Simms
9 / 15
QB - Michael Vick
10 / 15
QB - Michael Vick
11 / 15
QB - Geno Smith
12 / 15
No Title
13 / 15
QB - Geno Smith
14 / 15
QB - Michael Vick
15 / 15
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

3 Takeaways | How Did the Jets Players Perform in Pro Bowl Games?

C.J. Mosley Shares Moment with Peyton Manning; Quinnen Williams Calls Games 'Super Competitive'

news

Social Media Roundup | Jets Take On the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

See Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, C.J. Mosley and Justin Hardee in Las Vegas

news

Jets Mock Draft 3.0 | ESPN's Mel Kiper Projects Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Pair of Ohio State Players End up in Green and White in Different Projections

news

Former RB Thomas Jones: 'My Time With the Jets Was So Great'

A Star on the Football Field Finds New Role in Movies and on TV

news

What Do You Expect From AFC East Teams Next Season?

Bills Enter Offseason Division Winner Three Times in a Row

news

Teams Announced for 2023 Pro Bowl Games Competitions

Sauce Gardner, C.J. Mosley, Quinnen Williams & Justin Hardee Scheduled to Participate in Several Competitions in Las Vegas

news

Jets LB Look Ahead | C.J. Mosley and 'Backer Mates Want to Keep Building

Leader in the Middle Is Coming Off Second Straight 150-Tackle Season and Return to Pro Bowl Status

news

Jets C Connor McGovern 'Coming Off Best Season' in NFL Career

Veteran Lineman Played All 17 Games at the Pivot for Green & White

news

Where Are They Now: Joe Kelly

Catch Up with the Jets Legend Originally Drafted by Cincinnati

news

Notebook | For the NFL, Two Offseason Events Have New Looks

Reimagined Pro Bowl Days in Las Vegas and a New Look Senior Bowl in Alabama

news

Ways to Watch | 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Broadcast Info for the Festivities in Las Vegas Featuring Jets C.J. Mosley, Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner and Justin Hardee

news

Jets, Nike and Gatorade Announce Third Season of High School Girls Flag Football League

Jets and Gatorade to Host 8-Game Series at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center and Recognize a Player of the Week During the Season

Advertising