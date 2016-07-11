Geno Finds the Right Speed

Smith, who took first-team reps all spring, has a full year under his belt with both offensive coordinator Chan Gailey and quarterbacks coach Kevin Patullo. While relegated to backup duty for most of last season, Smith believes he benefited from watching a unit that set a franchise unit record for total offense with 5,925 yards.

"I feel like I'm exactly where I need to be right now. I honestly do," he said. "Whether I played last year or didn't play last year, I think I still would have gotten to this spot that I'm in right now.

"I think being able to watch the game from afar, watch how the mechanics of the offense work, game-planning throughout the week, the terminology, how to create different things within the offense — that helps out a ton. Now you know what to do rather than trying to figure out what do, which is what I was doing myself."

Excited about his teammates, Smith called newcomer Matt Forte a "dynamic" addition and he raved about his star receivers along with the young hungry wideouts and tight ends. He referred to the veteran offensive line as "stout" and he believes the defense will be as good as any in football.

As he changed gears, Smith found comfortable footing heading into training camp.