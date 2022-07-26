Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall Projected as Offensive Rookie of the Year Candidates

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com recently wrote an article ranking his top-10 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates -- Jets WR Garrett Wilson came in at No. 4 and RB Breece Hall at No. 1.

"Wilson is a real contender for this award, even though he could lose votes to my top candidate right now, Jets teammate Breece Hall," Zierlein wrote. "Wilson has an opportunity to establish himself as QB Zach Wilson's new best friend on passing downs. He can run, is able to play all three receiver positions and has rare talent to elevate and clamp onto contested catches with powerful hands. If his quarterback can play with better consistency and focus, [Garrett] Wilson should be a strong competitor for OROY."

Wilson, the No. 10 pick out of Ohio State, had 70 catches, 1,058 yards (15.1 yards per catch) and 12 TDs for the Buckeyes in 2021. In three seasons in Columbus, he appeared in 33 games (19 starts) and totaled 143 receptions, 2,213 yards (15.5 ypc) and 23 TDs.

Hall, who was selected in the second round (36th overall) out of Iowa State, totaled 3,941 rush yards on 718 carries (5.5 yards/carry) and 50 touchdowns in his three seasons. He was a consensus first-team All-America and Big 12 Offensive Player back-to-back years in 2020 and 2021, with 1,572 and 1,472 rushing yards and 41 TDs. He also set an FBS record by scoring a touchdown in 24 straight games for the Cyclones.