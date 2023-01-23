Garrett Wilson: Better Days Are Coming for the Jets

Wilson, a dynamic basketball player throughout his childhood, is both quick and fast plus he's rangy and can contort his body to make difficult catches. After the catch, Wilson combines fearlessness with those basketball skills where he can crossover defenders and he is slippery in space. But his most impressive trait was continued production no matter who was throwing the football.

"Everyone plays a position where it takes all 11, but I'm confident that if they put in the ball somewhere in there, try to make plays, put in the accurate ball, then I will be able to make plays no matter who is under center," he said. "Luckily, we had some good ones this year, so I was blessed to have that for my rookie season and learning to play with different players and different personalities and still find a way to make an impact and put our team with a chance to win. But yeah, I'm confident that whoever it is — I'm going to be alright."

In three seasons (2019-21) at Ohio State, Wilson played on a team that went 31-4. It looked like Wilson was on his way to the NFL playoffs, but the Jets squandered a 7-4 start and finished three games under .500. After a Jets' 31-10 thumping of the Bears in Week 12 when Wilson had 5 catches for 95 yards and 2 TDs, the Jets had 4 offensive TDs in the final six games and did not reach the end zone in their final three contests.

"I've never felt like this," he said as the Jets cleared out their lockers. "After the game yesterday [vs. the Dolphiins] I'm like 'Damn, we really just lost six straight.' When I really sit down and think about it and reflect, it's tough. You take the leap, and you feel like you're better than teams, and you don't go out there and prove it and what does that matter at all? It doesn't, so it's time to go out there and be about results, it's time to be about results next year and put the work in in the offseason.