Garrett Wilson and Aaron Rodgers Are Acing Chemistry Class

Rodgers' scoring toss to Wilson completed the Jets' four-play, 52-yard drive that took only 1:53 midway through the first quarter. Rodgers set up the scoring play after a 10-yard pass play to Mecole Hardman that took the ball to the Giants' 14.

"It was supposed to be a run play to the right, but [center] Connor [McGovern] made a nice call up front," Rodgers said. "There was zero pressure, I looked at Garrett and we made an adjustment on the backside after I hit him in the Tampa Bay practice. This time he did an outside release. I didn't waste any time, he's pretty easy to throw that ball to. I've made a lot of throws like that over the years. He had those late hands, which is important because the DB is waiting for him to put up his hands. It creates separation."

After the game, Wilson said he's been able to ease himself into the new offense installed by OC Nathaniel Hackett largely because of the help and advice he's received from former Green Bay players -- Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Malik Taylor. Still, the rapport Wilson has developed this quickly with Rodgers provides a tantalizing hint of what is to come.

"Having those guys around has been huge," Wilson said. "With Aaron, the main thing is that he's made the transition smooth for me.

"Just the way we go about our business during the week, every rep is important, every rep is magnified that we get as far as out on the practice field. I know he approaches it the same way. Eventually we want to be able to do stuff like that on the field when it matters on Sunday."

Speaking about the TD pass, Wilson said: "Just a great throw from Aaron. He's so precise and has an answer to everything we see, so I just have to do my job at that point and finish the catch."

In the first team's first live play of the preseason, the connection between Wilson and Rodgers, while certainly still a work in progress, looked seamless.