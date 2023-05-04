Garrett Wilson Already Bonding on Jets Practice Field with Aaron Rodgers

Count Garrett Wilson among the many Jets players, coaches and fans who are blown away by having Aaron Rodgers in the house.

"I saw him in the weight room my first day. It takes a little time to sink in. It probably didn't sink in for me until I caught my first ball from him," Wilson said Wednesday during a break in the Jets' Phase 2 offseason workouts. "That's a legend right there, a Hall of Fame player. That's something that 20 or 30 years from now, I can tell my kids I played with Aaron Rodgers."

If it took a while for that to sink in, just think about hearing that the Jets' new GOAT-worthy QB compared part of your game to one of the NFL's very best pass-catchers. Rodgers did that Tuesday when he likened some of Wilson's skills to those of Davante Adams, who played his first eight pro seasons with Rodgers in Green Bay.

"Garrett, he's a talented guy," Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show on YouTube Tuesday. "I threw him a pass and I kind of turned and was like, 'Wow!' Just his ability to get in and out of breaks. There was a number 17 I played with for a long time that does it better than anybody. ... The 17 here is pretty similar."

Wilson, the Jets' 17, heard about the comparison to the Packers' former 17 and was pleased ... but only to a point.