GAMEDAY GUIDE: 11/22 Jets vs. Patriots

Happy Thanksgiving, Jets Nation! The New York Jets host the New England Patriots in an AFC East matchup on Thursday, Nov. 22, at 8:20 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.

This game on Thanksgiving night has been dedicated to helping and honoring all those affected by Hurricane Sandy. At the game, the Jets will continue their support by partnering with the American Red Cross to collect monetary donations at all MetLife Stadium gates, with the team matching the total donation made by fans, up to $100,000, that night.

Lenny Kravitz Halftime Performance presented by Pepsi

The game is presented by Pepsi and features a halftime performance by Grammy Award-winning artist and lifelong Jets fan Lenny Kravitz. The halftime show will feature a medley of Kravitz's hits and highlight "Like A Jet," the song he penned exclusively for the Green & White.

Fans attending the game will receive a special free gift — a Jets-branded scarf — and 100 lucky fans will have the opportunity to be on-field for the Kravitz halftime performance courtesy of Pepsi. Please keep your scarves, including the Pepsi Anthems hang tags, handy and pay close attention to the videoboards during the first quarter of the game for more on this opportunity. Also swing by the Pepsi gate on your way in for free Pepsi Next sampling!

Here are a few details that you should know:

■* *Thursday's game is the sixth regular-season home game. Please be sure to bring Patriots Game 6 parking pass and tickets. Also, your ticket must have a barcode at the bottom.

■ Parking lots open at 3:20 p.m.

■ Will Call opens at 5:20 p.m. General Will Call is located at MetLife South Will Call and Suite Will Call is located to the right of General Will Call, at the trailer adjacent to the Club/Suite entrance lane.

■ Stadium gates open at 6:20 p.m.

■ As a reminder, for fans who park in Lots G, L and M, if you sit on the home side of the stadium, the most convenient way to enter the stadium is using the Bud Light Gate. To access the Bud Light Gate, you can use the walkway on the outside of the stadium that takes you from the Pepsi Gate to the Bud Light Gate. View stadium map.

■ Player warmups start at about 7:20 p.m.

■ Please head to the gates by 7:35 p.m. to be in your seats for some exciting pregame action including player introductions and National Anthem performed by the Newark Boys Chorus.

■ Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m.

■ During the game, 11 sixth-graders from Florham Park, Madison and Harding, N.J., who were selected for their commitment and involvement in the Jets Play 60 Challenge presented by Kinect for Xbox360 will lead the team out of the tunnel during introductions.

If you have any questions on gameday, please call a Jets representative at 800-469-JETS (5387).

Fans First

Our goal every game is to ensure you have an enjoyable and unforgettable gameday experience as well as a safe one. We are always on the lookout to keep your gameday safe and tackle bad behavior but we can use your help! To report an issue anonymously on gameday, text the word JETSto78247or call the Jets Guest Services Hotline at 201-559-1515.

One Car, One Spot Parking Policy

Tailgating is an exciting ritual on gameday and is permitted provided guests tailgate in the same space occupied by their vehicle. Please be courteous to your fellow fans — open parking spaces should not be used for tailgating. This season MetLife Stadium and the Jets will be actively monitoring all lots with additional security and patrols in bright green vests enforcing the One Car, One Spot policy.

Official Jets App

Take your gameday to the next level and download the official Jets App on your mobile phone for free! Get special offers on gameday as well as replays, roster and stats plus maps of the stadium and ability to report an issue. Visit newyorkjets.com/app to download.

NFL Ticket Exchange

When you sell tickets on NFL Ticket Exchange or forward them using Jets Account Manager, the original barcodes are canceled and new ones are issued immediately so there's only one set of valid tickets available at a time. If someone tries to get in using the original tickets with canceled barcodes, we'll flag your account and may suspend your selling and forwarding privileges while we investigate.

This is part of our aggressive efforts to protect season ticket holders and other Jets fans from ticket fraud and provide a great gameday experience. Please don't try to use your tickets or give them to friends or family after you've sold or forwarded them, and destroy them to make sure they don't get lost or stolen.

Remember: Once you sell or forward, shred 'em and forget 'em! For more information click here.

Deportes Telemundo

Deportes Telemundo and the NFL are joining together to present the best in football this Thanksgiving with a showdown between the Jets and the Patriots. The game will feature Spanish-language commentary by Deportes Telemundo announcer René Giraldo, play-by-play analysis by Edgar López and on-field reporting by Verónica Contreras. The game will air exclusively on Telemundo stations in New York, Bakersfield, Calif., Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, Hartford, Conn., Los Angeles, Miami, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

Take the Train to the Game

NJ TRANSIT is working to restore full rail service system-wide following impacts from Hurricane Sandy. On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, NJ TRANSIT will resume rail service to MetLife Stadium for the Jets-Patriots game operating on a weekend schedule. NJ TRANSIT will also offer connecting rail service at Secaucus Junction with trains operating on a weekend schedule.

Whether you're coming from NYC, New Jersey, Rockland, Westchester, Long Island or even Connecticut, simply take transit to NYC Penn Station (transfer at Secaucus), Secaucus Junction or Hoboken Terminal. From these locations, connect to the Meadowlands Rail Line. The train station is located at the Train Gate, just steps from the stadium. Click here for more information.

Take the Bus to the Game

Another popular option is the Coach USA Bus Service, which offers the No. 351 direct bus service from the Port Authority Bus Terminal to the MetLife Sports Complex for all Jets home games. The 351 bus service will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will continue to run until 9 p.m. from Gate 207. The 351 bus line will be operational for 30 minutes after the conclusion of the game. Dropoff and pickup at the stadium is located near Parking Lot K, same as the 2011 season. A roundtrip ticket costs $10 and a one-way ticket is $5 (exact change is required).

For more information click hereor call (800) 877-1888, Ext. 3.

Or park remotely

Need a place to park and don't have a season parking pass? Two popular independently run parking alternatives are Secaucus Park & Ride and Murray Hill Parkway. Secaucus Park and Ride is located at 675 New County Rd. at Seaview Drive in Secaucus and costs $20 on Sunday, $28 on weeknights and $165 for 8 game passes — park your car, then hop on the NJ Transit train. Or use Murray Hill Parkway's satellite parking, off of Paterson Plank Road and Union Avenue in East Rutherford. The parking lot opens four hours prior to kickoff and closes one hour after the game ends and costs $35/game, which includes parking and transportation. Tailgating is permitted. The bus drop-off/pickup location on the MetLife Sports Complex is located in Lot G near the Pepsi Gate. Click here for more information on both options.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THE PLAZA

Don't forget, if you ever have a question, concern or comment about anything related to your game experience, look for a member of METLIFE STADIUM GUEST SERVICES or NEW YORK JETS CUSTOMER SERVICE who can either assist you on the spot or help you find someone who can.

Leave plenty of time to get to the game and explore the Plaza, which opens at 6:20 p.m.

MetLife Central: Visit MetLife Central on the West Side of the stadium located directly inside the MetLife Gate. Before heading to the stadium, visit metlifecentral.com and sign up for the MetLife Countdown Card or simply download MetLife Pocket Pass app for Android and iPhone. If you forget to download before coming to the stadium, no worries, just pick up your card on site. With the MetLife Countdown Card or Pocket Pass, you will have an all-access pass to MetLife Central on gameday! Test your football skills on The Turf, win once-in-a-lifetime prizes, meet Jets alumni, high-five Snoopy and more!

Starting at 6:30 p.m., join former Jets kicker John Hall and MetLife for "Kicking It for Charlie Brown," a charity event for local food banks. Participants can kick a football on behalf of Charlie Brown, who never could make a kick! Every kick will raise money, and up to $100,000 will be donated by MetLife Foundation to New York and New Jersey food banks. Hall will be at the MetLife Central turf field from 6:30-7:45 p.m.

Be sure to visit MetLife Central so you don't miss out on all these exciting experiences!

Verizon Corner: Visit the Verizon Studio located on the 100 level concourse in the Verizon Cornerstone to experience the latest devices and technology from Verizon. Enter for a chance to win amazing Jets prizes and don't forget to follow the Jets with FiOS Internet and NFL Mobile. Only from Verizon!

Bud Light: Come listen to great music by the band* Naked Twister *from 6:15-8:20 p.m. at the Bud Light stage. Don't forget to stop by the Bud Light beer garden.

Flight Crew: Check out the Flight Crew Cheerleaders from 7-7:45 p.m. at the Bud Light Beer Garden, Toyota vehicle display near the MetLife Central Plaza on the west side of stadium, and see the Show Team perform at the Verizon stage. Also, be sure to stop by the Jets Shop Flagship Store to pick up the 2013 Jets Flight Crew Calendar and have it signed by members of the Flight Crew!

Jets Gear: Get the all new Nike jerseys and New Era caps at the Jets Shop Flagship Store adjacent to MetLife Central. The Jets Shop Item of the Week is the Jets Santa Hat, originally $20, Thursday $20.

Food Truck City: Visit Food Truck City located inside the plaza between the Verizon and SAP/Train Gates. Check out a variety of foods from Mexicue and Nuchas Empanadas.

Home Food Advantage: This week's Home Food Advantage item of the week is Campbell's Soup, originally $5, Thursday $4. Available at Campbell's Soup portables located at Sections 106 and 307 and in the Chase and Lexus Clubs.

Toyota: Check out the Toyota vehicle displays on the plaza around the stadium for information on the vehicles displayed and opportunities for free merchandise. Don't miss the Flight Crew Cheerleaders from 7-7:45 p.m. at the display near the MetLife Central Plaza on the west side of the stadium. Toyota is the official vehicle of the New York Jets.

MasterCard: Calling all MasterCard cardholders. Take advantage of the MasterCard Meal Deal at all Jets home games this year. Use your MasterCard at any Franks stands to buy one hot dog and a bag of Lay's chips and receive a free souvenir cup of any Pepsi product. Use your New York Jets Debit MasterCard® from Chase at the Jets Shop Flagship Store and get 15% off. Visit a local Chase branch to get your New York Jets Debit Card.

Lexus: See the latest vehicles from Lexus, located on the plaza in front of the West VIP lobby, and learn more about the official luxury vehicle of the New York Jets. While checking out the vehicles, visit with a Lexus representative and ask how you can win two Lexus Club tickets AND two pregame sideline passes to the next NY Jets home game!

Super Bowl XLVIII: Look for the Super Bowl Host Committee in the parking lots, whose members will be searching for volunteers for MetLife Stadium's hosting of the 2014 Super Bowl! To read more on the big game, visit nynjsuperbowl.com.

Tailgaters: Grill out with Weber/Lobel's as they make sandwiches to your liking near the Verizon Gate.

Premio: Visit their trailer on the island between the MetLife and Verizon Gates for some free sampling of Premio's quality sausages.