Gailey: Early Start in Red Zone

After converting with touchdowns on their first four red zone possessions in Week 12, the Jets increased their league-best TD conversion rate to 73%. Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey told reporters Thursday that head coach Todd Bowles didn't wait long to emphasize the importance of finishing inside the 20.

"I think the biggest thing is Coach Bowles had us start working on that from almost the third day we got here," Gailey said. "We've been working red zone - he really believes in situational football - and we've been working hard at it from early, early in OTAs. Not just minicamps and training camp – from OTAs we're been working on that, so I think that has a lot to do with it. And we're getting a better feel for each other and we have a couple of guys who really know how to beat people in the red zone. Combine that with a tough runner, it helps you in the red zone."

Gailey was referencing the Jets' offensive triumvirate of Brandon Marshall (9 TD), Eric Decker (8TD) and Chris Ivory (8 Total TD). Last week, rookie wideout Devin Smith scored the first TD of his professional career. Gailey believes Smith is developing and he can eventually become another force.

"The other teams have two issues – they have Decker and they have Brandon. If you can add a third one to that, now you really create problems for people," Gailey said. "I think we're going to get there. It's not been as fast as any of had wanted. He missed all of training camp and stuff like that, but I think we can get there if we keep working the system so to speak."