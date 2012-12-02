G-Mac Closes in Style

Approximately 30 minutes after the Jets' 7-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Greg McElroy came to our "Jets Replay" set and said he was cold. Still donning his wet tee-shirt that he had worn under his game pads, G-Mac visited us for his final interview of the afternoon.

McElroy gave life to a Jets team that needed an offensive spark Sunday. His numbers were just 5-of-7 for 29 yards in over a quarter of action, but one of those passes was a 1-yard scoring toss to TE Jeff Cumberland to open the fourth quarter. His first pro scoring toss gave the Jets a 7-3 lead and it would be all they needed on this day with a stifling defense.

Sensing the change in the stands, most of the Green & White faithful erupted when it became clear that McElroy would get the call with 4:48 left in the third. Mark Sanchez had struggled mightily with three interceptions including one on the team's first offensive play from scrimmage.

In addition to the scoring drive, McElroy helped seal things with a 7:55 drive to end festivities. His cadence helped draw the Cards offside on third-and-4 from the 18, allowing the Jets to run out the clock. He may have been nervous on the inside, but he had ice in his veins when he went to Jeremy Kerley for 13 on a third-and-nine.