G Laken Tomlinson: If Blessed with Health, Jets Can Be Scary 

Over his 18 seasons in the NFL, it makes sense that Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has crossed paths with an impressive roster of opponents -- some of whom are now late-career teammates.

"I've known Aaron for a long time, I played against him with Detroit and San Francisco," G Laken Tomlinson said during this week's OTAs. "I know him, the good and the bad. He's amazing. Getting to work with that caliber of player makes everyone better. Not only the offense, but the defense as well, exposing those guys to some high-level stuff. Things have been working really, really well."

He added: "He's a fantastic player. I've played against him since my rookie year, he's an MVP player. Golly, what else can you say?"

Tomlinson, one of the savvy free-agent acquisitions by GM Joe Douglas ahead of the 2022 season, played with the Lions against Rodgers and the Packers twice in each of his first two seasons in the league (2015-16). Tomlinson was traded to the 49ers before the start of the 2017 season.

"He makes a difference with his confidence, with his communication," Tomlinson, 31, said. "Working with someone of that caliber makes everyone be on their A-games everyday."

Tomlinson was the rare offensive lineman for the Green & White last season. After signing a three-year deal with the Jets, he locked down the left guard position and played 100% of the snaps on offense, a total of 1,112 over the 17-game regular season. That durability should not come as a surprise to anyone -- Tomlinson has played 100% of his team's offensive snaps in four straight seasons, and in 5 of 6 between the 49ers and the Jets.