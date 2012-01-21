G Canfield Returns to the Roster

Jan 21, 2012 at 12:14 AM

The New York Jets have signed guard Trevor Canfield to a reserve/future contract. The announcement was made by general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Canfield (6'5", 307) was released from the Jets practice squad on Sept. 19, 2011, after being signed to the practice squad Sept. 4. He initially joined the Jets during training camp on Aug. 4.

Canfield entered the NFL as a seventh-round selection by Arizona. He spent time on the Cardinals' practice squad until he was signed by the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 30, 2009, then waived on April 16, 2010. He then signed with the Detroit Lions three days later and was waived Aug. 26, 2010.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

