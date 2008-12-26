Friday Player Interviews





Transcripts of interviews with selected Jets players during locker room media availability after Friday's midday practice:

RB/KR LEON WASHINGTON

On if the Jets are going to keep an eye on the scoreboard on Sunday…

Hopefully the guys in the stadium don't show any scores, they just let us go out there and take care of our business. I wish that they wouldn't show any scores throughout the league. That would really do us a favor. When it comes down to it, it really doesn't matter. If you don't go out and take care of business, it doesn't matter what the other two teams do. Go out and win and let the chips fall in place where they may.

On if it is surreal to be in this situation…

It hurts a lot to think about how hard you work, all the work you put in throughout the season. That's the thing that is the most disappointing thing for me. We missed out on some opportunities. We have one more game left in the season and that's when the NFL is a funny business. A lot of things may happen that you don't expect to happen. We just need to go out there and take care of business and let the chips fall where they may.

On if he is disappointed in his amount of offensive touches…

Not at all. I get opportunities to give the team a chance to win plenty with kickoff and punt returns and catching the ball out of the backfield. It's been my thing all year to provide the spark when we need it. I believe I had the opportunity to do that this year.

On his thought of QB Chad Pennington facing the Jets…

I'm happy for Chad. Chad was a team leader here. He cared for the guys on and off the field. He was a really good friend to not only me but the rest of our teammates. He handled the situation like a class act before he left. He didn't have to show them how well he was doing in Miami.

At the same time I hope Chad doesn't come in here thinking we're going to let him win. We want to win this game. The Jets want to go out and beat Chad and the Miami Dolphins.

CB TY LAW

On if it's strange rooting for other teams…

It's part of the game. When you are in a situation like this you are always rooting for another team to win or lose because everybody is selfish at this time of year [smiles]. It's not strange at all. You are supposed to if you want to get to the playoffs.

On if he will be looking at the scoreboard to see scores of other games…

It's pretty hard not to look up and see what's going on, but we understand what's at stake. We have to do the best that we can to concentrate on what we do and not get too concerned about what is going on. Fortunately for us we know one game will be out of the way. We will have some type of indication, but the only thing that we can control is what we do on the field right now.

On the team's mindset…