Friday Player Interviews





Transcripts of interviews with selected Jets players after Friday's midday practice:

TE DUSTIN KELLER

On if it's easy to move on to the next play after not completing the previous play…

You have to. If you sit there and think about the drop, you might drop the next one and continue to drop the ball the rest of the game. You have to take the good with the bad. The last play is in the past. There is nothing that you can do about it.

On what his thoughts were when the Jets traded for QB Brett Favre…

Just speaking with Bubba [Franks], who spent all that time with him in Green Bay, he said, "Get ready, that ball's coming fast." He has thrown our way a lot. I was definitely prepared and excited about the opportunity.

On how he feels about the fans cheering for him…

It feels good to be on their good side. I still think there's a lot I have to prove. Throughout the rest of the season, through more repetition with Brett and the rest of the guys on offense, it will happen.

CB TY LAW

On if he thought about how much he played in his first game back at New England…

I try not to think about it too much, but my body reminds me that I did play a little more than expected. That's why I came here. I came here to play so I'm not going to complain when they give me opportunities. I'm going to take advantage of them. I'm not going to make excuses if things don't go my way. I asked to be in this position. I chose to come back and play football, so I'm going to play catchup and pick up as much as I can.

On his role…

I'll play whatever role they ask me to play. It's not that big of a deal starting now or starting next week. At some point, hopefully, I'll be in there. I don't look at it as anything different than me being out there playing. I've been a starter for 14 years.

On Coach Mangini saying he feels comfortable with him starting…