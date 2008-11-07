Friday Player Interviews





Transcripts of selected interviews with Jets players during locker room media availability after Friday's midday practice:

CB DWIGHT LOWERY

On his preparation for each game…

I focus. I'm focusing in on what I have to do each and every single play. I'm not thinking about the play before and I'm not thinking about the play that already happened. I think I got into a habit of not wanting to do things wrong. I think that when you go into a situation trying not to be wrong, you end up being wrong just as consistently.

How I try to approach the situation now is positive. I'm going to do it right. If that's what I expect of myself, then that's what's going to happen. I think that when you have that mindset and you keep that mindset, it's going to put you in a better position.

On veteran players he looks to for advice…

There are a lot of guys that have told me to keep working and keep doing the things that I'm doing. Guys on the team are always going to be helpful. After the game and during the week they are encouraging me. I appreciate that. That's what a team is all about.

The biggest thing for me is just to focus. If I focus, then there's nothing that I can't do. That's how I feel. When the focus gets wavered that is when things happen. You have to challenge yourself to come in, day in and day out, when you're on the field in between those lines, and when you're in the meeting room and things of that nature, you have to be focused. You have to understand what's going on and why we're doing it.

On if this year has been his biggest test…

Yes, there's no question. I think just as far as on the field, the competition on the field, I thought that that would be the biggest challenge that I had to face while just being here, but really that was the biggest challenge for me.

I love challenges. If it's going to make me a better as a football player and it's going to make me a better as a person, then I embrace it to the fullest extent. Now it's up to the coaching staff as to what happens here on out. I'm going to put my best foot forward and do everything that I can to be the player that I want to be.

WR WALLACE WRIGHT

On his improvements from last year…

I think my film study is a lot better. I'm a third-year guy. Coming in as a first- or second-year player, you don't really know how to watch film, but you have older guys and leaders that show you how to do things right. My film study is a lot better than it used to be.

On if he is earning his playing time through special teams…

Absolutely. I came here as a tryout guy. I wasn't even a free agent. I came here as a tryout guy during rookie minicamp. I signed a contract after that weekend. That's been the story of my whole career.

On his experience at rookie minicamp…

It was probably the most stressful week of my life. You don't know if you're going to be here or what your future is. I didn't know if I was going to make the team. If I didn't, I was going to go back to school. Not knowing what my future holds, that was the most stressful part about it.

On if 16 special teams tackles bring job security…