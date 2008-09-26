Friday Player Interview





Transcript of a selected interview of a Jets player during the locker room media availability period following Friday's midday practice:

CB DWIGHT LOWERY

On if he relies more on veteran teammates when he has to go up against WRs like Arizona's Anquan Boldin and Larry Fitzgerald…

We prepare together to make sure we are on the same page. We know what we have to do in the given defenses that we play. I don't believe any of us have played against the Cardinals receivers before so it's really hard to get any extra information. You prepare yourself, watch film and you realize what the guys can and cannot do and you go out and try to execute.

On what he sees on video from Boldin and Fitzgerald…

They are competitive guys. They are not going to go down without a fight. They are going to fight for the extra yard and they both have very unique skills, skills that you don't really see from an average wide receiver in the NFL. It's a challenge and these guys are really good. It's going to be great.

On what skills make them unique…

Anquan is like a running back playing receiver. He is a big physical guy who will get the ball and when he gets rolling he's a hard guy to take down, especially with his size. A typical defensive back can't compete with his size. You have to be prepared for that.

Larry is really good at going and getting the ball. He has some of the best ball skills as a receiver that anyone has ever seen. They're both their own individual challenge. You have to prepare yourself for whatever they can do.

On if he is happy that he gets to prove himself against two top WRs...