Friday Injury Wrap: 15 Jets Probable





The Jets' health is good heading into Saturday night's showdown with the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Neither team practiced today, the day before the game, but both released their Friday injury reports as usual. The Jets are listing all 15 of 16 players on their report as probable for the game. The only exception is WR Devin Smith, listed as out for the game with a knee injury.

The probables include C Nick Mangold (hand) and T Breno Giacomini (hip/ankle), two offensive line starters who were limited at practice this week. Also, LB Calvin Pace (abdomen/knee) and WR/PR Jeremy Kerley (calf), who was also limited at practice, are probable for the Cowboys.

Also on the list of probables are WR Marcus Williams (knee) and S Dion Bailey (ankle), who have sat out multiple games.

Dallas has listed LB Rolando McClain (concussion) as out for the game, while CB Morris Claiborne (hamstring), who didn't practice this week, is doubtful. QB Tony Romo (left shoulder) has been listed as out all week. All others are probable, including WR Dez Bryant (foot).