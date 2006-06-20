Freeport High School Honors Ferguson





As he pulled up to his high school alma mater, D'Brickashaw Ferguson got a glimpse of the large banner hanging across the school entrance and displaying his name. He walked up the familiar steps and was greeted with a bear hug from his high school football coach, Russell Cellan.

Also on hand to greet the Jets first round pick were Freeport Public School District superintendent Dr. Eric Eversley, Deputy w Kishore Kuncham, Freeport High School Principal Kimberlee Pierre and dozens of teachers and school administrators.

The delighted Freeport High School staff congratulated D'Brick on his success, wished him the best of luck as a New York Jet and posed for pictures with the NFL rookie.

"It doesn't get bigger or better than this," said Ferguson. "It is an incredible feeling to come back my high school and see my own name on the front of the school. I owe a lot to this place and to my coach. I intend to come back here as often as I can and support Freeport High."

"We're proud of him," said Coach Cellan. Freeport High School boasts three players in the NFL. In addition to Ferguson, linebackers Morlon Greenwood (Houston) and Clifton Smith (Cleveland) began their careers at Freeport High.

Freeport High School honored New York Jets' rookie D'Brickashaw Ferguson with a large banner donated by the Jets on Monday.

Ferguson, a three year Freeport starter, was a standout two-way lineman who earned both SuperPrep *All-America and PrepStar All-Americanhonors and was rated by *SuperPrep as the top offensive lineman in New York. In addition, Ferguson received the Thorpe Award as Nassau County's top player, the first lineman to win the award since 1979 and was Newsdays All-State honoree after recording 55 tackles, six sacks and eight quarterback hurries as a defensive end his senior year.