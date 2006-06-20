Freeport High School Honors Ferguson

Jun 19, 2006 at 08:00 PM
article_391_multimedia.jpg

Freeport High School Honors Ferguson

As he pulled up to his high school alma mater, D'Brickashaw Ferguson got a glimpse of the large banner hanging across the school entrance and displaying his name. He walked up the familiar steps and was greeted with a bear hug from his high school football coach, Russell Cellan.

Also on hand to greet the Jets first round pick were Freeport Public School District superintendent Dr. Eric Eversley, Deputy w Kishore Kuncham, Freeport High School Principal Kimberlee Pierre and dozens of teachers and school administrators.

The delighted Freeport High School staff congratulated D'Brick on his success, wished him the best of luck as a New York Jet and posed for pictures with the NFL rookie.

"It doesn't get bigger or better than this," said Ferguson. "It is an incredible feeling to come back my high school and see my own name on the front of the school. I owe a lot to this place and to my coach. I intend to come back here as often as I can and support Freeport High."

"We're proud of him," said Coach Cellan. Freeport High School boasts three players in the NFL. In addition to Ferguson, linebackers Morlon Greenwood (Houston) and Clifton Smith (Cleveland) began their careers at Freeport High.

Freeport High School honored New York Jets' rookie D'Brickashaw Ferguson with a large banner donated by the Jets on Monday.

Ferguson, a three year Freeport starter, was a standout two-way lineman who earned both SuperPrep *All-America and PrepStar All-Americanhonors and was rated by *SuperPrep as the top offensive lineman in New York.  In addition, Ferguson received the Thorpe Award as Nassau County's top player, the first lineman to win the award since 1979 and was Newsdays All-State honoree after recording 55 tackles, six sacks and eight quarterback hurries as a defensive end his senior year.

Ferguson was selected by the Jets in the first round (fourth overall) of the 2006 Draft.  He attended the University of Virginia and became the first player in UVA history to start in four bowl games at left tackle and earned first-team All-ACC honors while starting in every game of his career.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

QB Joe Flacco on His Sunday Start for the Jets: 'I Want to Play More Than Ever'

In His 14th NFL Season, He's Still 'a Guy Who's Going to Make the Best Out of Every Position I'm Put In'
news

Jets Are Confident in Poised Vet Joe Flacco

Rookie QB Zach Wilson Continues to Rehab Knee Injury; Mike White Returns to Backup Role
news

Jets Activate DE Kyle Phillips 

Former Undrafted Free Agent Led Green & White with 18 TFLs in 2019
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 11 vs. Dolphins - Wednesday

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (Toe) & DL Nathan Shepherd (Knee) Limited
news

3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Dolphins

Joe Flacco to Start Against Miami; Tua Tagovailoa Will Start His First Game vs. Green & White
news

Jets QB Joe Flacco Will Start vs. Dolphins

Rookie Zach Wilson Will Be Limited at Practice; Mike White Returns to Backup Role
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Dolphins

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Week 11 Home Game
news

Alijah Vera-Tucker: Ready for the Cold Weather, and the Dolphins

Jets' Guard, Among Top-Rated Rookies, Eager for Mekhi Becton's Return
news

Jarrad Davis: Feeling Better and Trying to Bring Jets Along for the Ride

UFA Linebacker Sees a Time When 'Things Will Really Start to Turn Around' for the Defense and the Team
news

Jets Sign TE Kenny Yeboah, CB Rachad Wildgoose to Active Roster

Green & White Place CB Brandin Echols on Injured Reserve; Sign LB Corey Thompson, WR Keelan Doss to Practice Squad
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Reviewing the First Half of 2021, Alijah Vera-Tucker 1-on-1 & More

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Talk to the Rookie Guard About His Growth During 2021
news

Damon 'Snacks' Harrison Ends His NFL Career, Which Began with Jets in 2012

'I'm Very Prepared,' Said Big DT, Who Had 193 Tackles, 34 Tackles for Loss/No Gain During Green & White Stay
Advertising