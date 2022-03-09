Free Agency Notebook | Jets Feel Confident In Their Plan

After the Senior Bowl and last week's NFL Scouting Combine, now comes the start of free agency on March 16 (the legal tampering period begins on March 14 at 4 p.m.) and then the NFL Draft at the end of April.

General manager Joe Douglas has been nothing but assiduous the past two years as he's navigated the challenging shoals of free agency. He has been careful to not overpay and has wisely signed several free agents to one-year contracts (LB Jarrad Davis, WR Keelan Cole and OL Morgan Moses, for example), basically offering an opportunity to prove their value.

Now, with almost $50 million under the league's salary cap, the Jets have the opportunity to go big, go smaller to fill a great number of needs, all the while setting themselves up for the draft. With nine total picks, two each in Round 1 and Round 2, this offseason could play a pivotal role in the transformation of the organization.

A Young Group ... and It's New York

Robert Saleh, to the surprise of no one, is a champion of the young and developing players on his team. He's also embraced the energy and opportunity in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area.

"We have a young group, we're moving in the right direction and we have an exciting young quarterback that I think people will recognize is going to be a heck of a football player," Saleh said recently. "From a free-agent standpoint, that's the selling point. You have an opportunity to come out here, make a difference and you're in the greatest city in America. You're in New York where all eyes are on you and you have a chance to do something special. When you do something special, it's pretty cool. I think the New York brand kind of speaks for itself and it's our job to answer any questions they may have and really showcase all the youth and experience we have here.