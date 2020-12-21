Frank Gore Speaks Truth in Words … and Action

Veteran RB Made Two Crucial Plays in Win Over Rams

Dec 21, 2020 at 05:33 PM
Landis_Olivia-thumbnail
Olivia Landis

Team Reporter

E_20201220BL_NYJ_LAR_BBL12511-gore-thumb
Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League

Earlier this season, veteran RB Frank Gore, 37, spoke about about his future in the NFL after 16 years. He was, however, committed to pushing the Jets to a victory this year. On Sunday he did exactly that.

"Man, I'm happy," Gore said after the Jets' 23-20 win over the Rams. "I'm happy because of the way the young guys come to work every day. Being in the league this long, to see these young guys come into work every single day and not look at the record. When you go to our practice and watch us, you wouldn't be able to tell we were a 0-13 team. I'm happy that we got the win." 

Inwhat was marked as the team's best offensive performance of the season, against the NFL's No. 1 ranked defense, Gore was a key to the team's success. His 1-yard TD dive on fourth down early in the third quarter put the Jets on top, 20-3. Gore then helped to seal the victory when he caught a crucial third-down pass from Darnold that gave the Jets a first down and allowed the Green & White to run out the clock. Gore finished the game with 59 yards rushing and 1 TD. 

"When they called the play, I told Sam to watch me over the middle," Gore said. "I saw No. 51 run out, so I went into the middle and Sam threw it to me. I made sure I made the catch and I knew if we got the first down, we could kill the clock and win the game. When I caught it I grabbed it like it was a baby to make sure it wouldn't come up." 

Gore — who has been a steady veteran presence — still gets inspired by his younger teammates. 

"It's been a tough run," Gore said. "Coming to practice with these young guys, they've been helping me. Once I see them come to practice, I tell myself there's nothing I can do but go hard. We've been helping each other; we've been working every day behind one another and every week. We've been getting close, but we finally got one against a good team that's chasing the playoffs."

Related Content

news

Kevin Greene, NFL's Great Sacker and Influential Assistant Coach, Dies at 58

Pro Football Hall of Famer with 160 Career Sacks Was HC Todd Bowles' OLBs Coach with 2017-18 Jets
news

Jets Notebook | QB Sam Darnold: It Was 'Awesome to Put a Whole Game Together'

Quinnen Williams Had a Monster Game; Now Deals With Concussion
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Win Over the Rams?

QB Sam Darnold and 5 on Offense, Plus 7 Defenders Logged Most time on the Field in Win Over Rams
news

Jets, Sam Darnold Show Resolve vs. Rams: 'It's Special to Get This Win'

Green & White Had Many Stars Whose Hard Work Paid Off, Says RB Frank Gore: 'Finally We Got One'
news

Marcus Maye on Jets Defense in LA: 'We Finally Put It Together'

Unit Had Strong 1st Half, 'Stuck It Out' to Weather Rams' 2nd-Half Storm & Help Green & White Secure 1st Win
news

Sam Darnold on Jets' First Win: 'It's Huge. It's Amazing'

Back Home in SoCal, QB Leads Jets to a Gritty First Win of the Season
news

Jets-Rams 3 Takeaways: Green & White Fend Off Rams for First Win of the Season

Sam Darnold and Offense Put Together Most Complete Performance of 2020
news

Long, Hard Road for Sam Darnold & Jets as Donald, Goff & Rams Lie in Wait

In Their 2nd Trip to LA Area in a Month, 2nd WC Flight in a Week, Green & White Continue Quest for a Win
news

Jets Activate K Sam Ficken from Injured Reserve

Green & White Elevate LB Noah Dawkins, LB Sharif Finch and DL Tanzel Smart from Practice Squad 
news

Jets at Rams Game Preview: Aaron Donald & Quinnen Williams Could Stand Out In LA

Jets DT Has Had Some Impressive Moments His Sophomore Campaign 
news

Jets to Be Without DT Folorunso Fatukasi on Sunday at Rams

Adam Gase Says Jalen Ramsey Has a 'Richard-Sherman-Type Feel' in Terms of Knowledge  

Advertising