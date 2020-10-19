Frank Gore: 'I'm Being Real, It's Tough and I'm Sick of It'

The offense struggled on third down, converting on 2-of-17 attempts — both of which came in the fourth quarter. Gore said that part of the problem is the failure to make adjustments after watching film.

"Nobody wants to lose," Gore said. "We practice hard every day, we stand up. When you see us practice on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, you can't tell this is an 0-6 team. Everybody is up and no one keeps their head down. I think we need to do it on Sundays. We have to start fast as an offense. We've been three-and-out and when we watch film, it's always, 'we should have made this' instead of just making it. In the NFL, nobody is going to feel sorry for any team. We have to dig deep and when our number is called and the play is there, we have to make it. That's it."

Gore believes offensive adjustments need to made immediately. Through six games all losses, the Jets rank No. 30 in total yards per game, No. 32 in total points per game, and are the only winless team in the league.