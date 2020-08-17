Frank Gore: 'I Know My Situation Here'

Gore has always been ready when his number has been called. He is the NFL's No. 3 career leading rusher (15,347 yards) and he is sits 4th on the league's yards from scrimmage list (19,243). The league's oldest runner, a five-time Pro Bowler, Gore tore his ACL a pair of times while at Miami before he was taken in the third round of the 2005 Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

"It wasn't easy to get here, even coming out of college getting both of my knees torn," Gore said. "Getting written off and saying I wasn't even going to be in the league for three years.," Gore said. " God blessed me to do something I love and I had an opportunity and took advantage of it. Like I tell Le'Veon, once you touch the age of 28, they kind of write you off, so my mindset just got stronger and stronger. Every time I go on the field to show it doesn't matter what age you are — I know he loves the game and respects the game and works hard every day in the offseason. Every day, make it like your last, you can do it."

In addition to working with Bell, Gore will be taking handoffs from Sam Darnold this season. Gore, who was in Indianapolis with Jets assistant general manager Rex Hogan, told Hogan that Darnold has a nice touch, like former Colts QB Andrew Luck.

"I just want to keep working with him," Gore said of the Darnold, the 23-year-old passer. "I can tell he can love the game, very smart guy. I'm just going to keep working with him and am happy to be here with him."

After missing Friday's workout, a spry Gore returned to team activities on Sunday. Coach Adam Gase said afterward that Gore ran out there like it was his first NFL practice and that the future Hall of Famer still gets excited and nervous like a rookie.