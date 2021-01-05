Frank Gore Hasn't 'Made a Decision Yet' on Retirement 

To a man, when asked his teammates marveled at his commitment to the game and Gore's professional approach. He's soft-spoken and a man of well-chosen words. After playing in every Jets game this season, a bruised lung sustained against Cleveland kept him out of the season finale -- at New England -- last Sunday. Many have speculated that injury and age would prompt Gore to retire after he fulfilled his one-year contract with the Green & White.

Not so fast.

Asked if he's going to keep playing, Gore said: "Basically, it's who wants me. If I want to play for a team that wants me, to help a young guy who wants to be a better pro. A team who can win, things like that.

"This team I think needs to bring in more veteran guys in rooms to show the young guys what it takes to be a pro. To show you can't get comfortable. This team is very young. It should have a veteran in every room who's had success, loves the game and can show them what it takes. Guys who are coming in first, working in the weight room, taking notes. This team, they don't really know. They haven't won yet. They need to get some guys to show them what it takes."

A couple of quick hits:

On Jets QB Sam Darnold: "He's very talented, he loves the game and is tough. I think he's tough because of the type of year he had, hurting his shoulder he could have easily packed his bags and said he's done. He didn't, he wanted to play and wanted to finish. I think he just needs to get ... I think Joe will do it, he'll get it right, more players around him. He [Darnold] wasn't the No. 3 pick for nothing. He's very talented. Get Sam some help and you'll see."

On Adam Gase's dismissal as head coach: "As a friend, I felt for him, I know how much he likes coaching the game of football. You know the business, if you don't win and you don't get things going in the direction the organization wants. He's always been a good friend to me. Hopefully he'll land on his feet back in the league or coaching somewhere."