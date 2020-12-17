Frank Bush Pivots and Is Readies His Defense to Take On the Rams

The Jets secondary last week, and for the rest of the season, is likely to have few veteran players other than safety Marcus Maye and CB Arthur Maulet. The absence of Brian Poole has given an opportunity to the rookie undrafted free agent Javelin Guidry. Bryce Hall, another rookie, is getting a baptism by fire along with Lamar Jackson; Bless Austin only recently returned from injury. In addition, OLB Jordan Jenkins (shoulder) has been placed on IR and is out for the season. He will likely need surgery.

Bush knows the Jets (0-13) are in for another challenge on defense against a well-balanced Rams (9-4) team that is fifth in the NFL in total offense, scoring an average of 25 points a game while averaging 389.4 yds/gm overall, 260.5 yds/gm passing and 128.9 yds/gm rushing.

"They have a system in place and run it well," Bush said. "They do things well. We have to figure out a way to slow them down."

Bush offered comments on several of the Jets defenders:

• CB Javelin Guidry: "He came in with tremendous speed [he ran a 4.29 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine] and we respect that. What he's shown us is the ability to retain information and carry to the field. And toughness in box [playing nickel] mixing up with linemen and tight ends. I've been impressed. He's getting better every week, he understands the system, he gets in and makes plays when it's time for him to make plays.

• DL Quinnen Williams: "A very talented kid. This year he's been able to finish things. Last year I didn't think he quite understood the schemes. Now he knows how to fit himself into plays and finish the play. He's stronger and more aware, he studies the game better. He's more mature than what he was, and you see that on the field. Tremendous potential, one of few guys with that size who play inside, what I call slippery for a big guy. He does things from a big guy standpoint you don't see from other people. The more he learns the game, he's going to be a force."