Four-time Pro Bowler and a first team All-Pro cornerback Antonio Cromartie ranked his top five cornerbacks currently in the NFL and not one, but two Jets were on his list.

"Give me Jalen Ramsey, Xavien Howard, Sauce Gardner and what's crazy the other DB D.J. Reed that's over on the Jets," Cromartie said. "So, you got four in the AFC East."

Cromartie played for the Jets two different times — for four years starting in 2010, and then again in 2015. Two of his seasons (2013 and 2014) with her Jets ended with selection to the Pro Bowl He said, however, that he was not biased in his selections.

"No, bias," Cromartie said. "I'm going to say this … D.J. Reed, he doesn't get enough credit for what he does.

Last season, Reed had a career-high 12 PDs and 80 tackles while also securing a forced fumble and an interception. While he flew under the radar more than his Defensive Rookie of the Year counter-part, Sauce Gardner, Reed had an impressive season.

"I know Sauce gets all the fanfare for his draft spot and catchy nickname, and he's doing a great job, but D.J. is playing Pro Bowl football," HC Robert Saleh said last season. "If you watch the tape and dissect what he's doing, he's playing at an All-Pro level and is every bit as deserving of the praise that Ahmad gets."