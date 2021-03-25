Former 49ers Robert Saleh, RB Tevin Coleman Reunited on Jets

Veteran Back Signs with Green & White as UFA After 2 Seasons in San Francisco's Offense

Mar 25, 2021 at 04:38 PM
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

The Jets have signed unrestricted free agent running back Tevin Coleman, who spent the past two seasons with San Francisco, practicing against the 49ers defenses then coordinated by Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

Coleman (6-1, 210) has had a solid six-year NFL career. The first four seasons he spent with Atlanta after the Falcons selected him in the third round, 73rd overall, of the 2015 draft out of Indiana. He opted to enter the draft after his junior year when he became the 18th player in NCAA Division I FBS history to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season. He finished with 2,036 yards and 15 touchdowns at 7.5 yards/carry for the Hoosiers in 2014.

Coleman improved his carries and rushing yardage each NFL season with the Falcons, finishing with 167 carries for 800 yards and four touchdowns in 2018.

He then became an unrestricted free agent for the first time and signed with San Francisco, but he struggled with ankle and knee injuries in 2019 and '20. He put up career lows last season with eight games, 63 offensive snaps, and 28 carries for 53 yards before becoming a UFA for a second time last week. He joins the Jets, who had only three veteran RBs on their roster in Ty Johnson, Josh Adams and La'Mical Perine.

Coleman's career numbers include some good career offensive averages. He's averaged 4.2 yards/carry in carrying the ball 693 times for 2,937 yards and 24 TDs. And he has an excellent 10.5 yards/catch average on receptions out of the backfield in catching 117 passes for 1,224 yards and 12 more TDs.

