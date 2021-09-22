For Veteran OL Morgan Moses, the Jets Have the 'Right Recipe' 

Last week against the Patriots, those "best five" (Fant, rookie Alijah Vera-Tucker, Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten and Moses), after working as a unit all week muscled the Jets offense to 152 yards on the ground. Most of the yardage was picked up by the Jets triple-threat at running back composed of Michael Carter (59 yards), Ty Johnson (50) and Tevin Coleman (24).

"The biggest thing is communication," Moses said. "I've played a lot of football with a lot of guys. Talking to George about last year, there were a lot of injuries. Him, GVR, all those guys last year, there were not a lot of games they played together. As we all know, communication is the key on the offensive line. To bring a veteran mentality to offensive-line communication is what you saw Sunday against the Patriots. The communication was there."

Moses has been an iron man of sorts, having taken 5,920 regular-season offensive reps from 2015-20, 19th-most in the NFL among all players in that time span. And he started all 96 games in those six seasons (98 counting playoffs), one of only eight NFL players and one of only three O-linemen to log 96 starts in that span.

The job of every offensive line is to protect the quarterback, and that's especially the case for the Jets and keeping rookie quarterback Zach Wilson vertical and safe. The line struggled in the opener at Carolina when Wilson was sacked six times, and last week protection improved for Wilson but he was plagued by turnovers.

"I think the biggest thing ... in my career I've probably averaged four quarterbacks a year, that's probably not a good thing," Moses said. "But being a veteran I kind of see everything. It's valuable when the fire is lit to have a veteran out there to calm the fire down. Even with the turnovers, we continued to run the ball and still communicated. When things are not going how they are supposed to go, having that veteran leadership out there to push forward is what you're starting to see now.

"I think the key is that everybody is talented in this league. We have another great defense coming up this week [at Denver] and the key is to not make the same mistakes. I think he [Wilson] has that pedigree, the pedigree to get better, the pedigree of a phenomenal talent, leader and football player. You see the things in detailing what he does throughout the week."