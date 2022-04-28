For Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh, Character and Culture Will Lead to Wins

When Jets general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh talk about "character guys," they're not referring to entertainers or jokesters. No, "character" on the football field and in the locker room is about more, much more. Got to love "ball," lead by example and be able to sprinkle some nasty all over the field.

"We try to make it an exact science, but we are really trying to dive into what motivates this young man to play the game," Douglas said before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft (8 p.m. Thursday in Las Vegas). "Does he truly love the game? Does he love to compete? Does he want to go out there in tough times and still give his best? That's really what we're trying to dig on any player that comes here, and it takes a lot of work. Your scouts have to talk to as many sources as they possibly can, and you have to have one-on-one visits. The bottom line is we are looking for guys that love to compete, love the game, and that hate to lose"

This year, the first stage of character infusion came early in the free-agency period when the Jets signed OL Laken Tomlinson; TEs C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin; CB D.J. Reed; DEs Jacob Martin and Solomon Thomas; and S Jordan Whitehead. The Green & White also held on to a handful of its own quality individuals in QB Joe Flacco; RB Tevin Coleman; WR/KR Braxton Berrios; DL Nathan Shepherd; and OL Dan Feeney, Conor McDermott.