For Jets Special Teams, Continuity Amid a Lot of Changes

Brant Boyer is an outdoorsman, devoted to hunting and fishing in his native Utah and other points West.

After the conclusion of the 2020 NFL season, the Jets' special teams coordinator did what he's done his previous five years with the team -- he broke out the fishing gear and made travel plans.

"I got five days off after the season," Boyer said on the final day of the Jets' voluntary OTAs. "I flew into Nevada to do some fishing and met some buddies down there. Then as soon as [Robert] Saleh got hired I thought I'd better get back here so he can put a face to the name."

Boyer, now working with his third head coach during his tenure with the Green & White, is the lone incumbent among Head Coach Robert Saleh's new, dynamic staff.

"I'm pretty damn lucky," Boyer said about his ongoing tenure. "We weathered the storm. We're good. I'm good."

He added: "I think it's different with any coach. I really enjoyed the beginnings here and the new staff. It's certainly a change with the personnel, but that's part of being a coach and learning different personalities as far as the players and molding them into what you want. Trying to teach them to do the things that you're asking them to do and the coaching staff has been awesome. Saleh is full of energy, he's smart as heck and he's really detailed. I've been really, really enjoying all these guys so far."

Any new NFL season, and certainly the Jets' new coaching staff and new schemes, brings much roster turnover. What Boyer, and his special-team coaching compatriots face year in, year out, is guaranteed turnover in coverage, and among returners and kickers. It's a daunting task having to cobble together units that can play pivotal roles in the outcome of games.